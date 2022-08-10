Ky Laffoon competed on the PGA Tour for two decades. He was one of the Tour’s more vivid characters. Of all the former local pros, Laffoon remained connected to southwest Missouri and northeastern Oklahoma until his death.
Still today, his name resonates in our community.
George “Ky” Laffoon was born December 24, 1907 in Zinc, Arkansas. His family moved to Miami, Oklahoma in 1914. He was introduced to golf as a caddie at Miami’s Rockdale Country Club (Miami Golf and Country Club).
Riding his bike to the club, Laffoon looped on summer days. The club pro was Ed Dudley. The same Ed Dudley that would later be the pro at Oak Hill, president of the PGA and a member of the PGA Hall of Fame.
As a teenager Laffoon worked at the Columbus Country Club in Columbus, Kansas. While attending high school, Laffoon became the pro at Rockdale. He graduated from Miami High School in 1927 and became the pro at Oak Hill. Laffoon replaced Harry Robertson. He worked less than one year as the club pro at Oak Hill.
Laffoon finished second in a long driving contest at Chicago’s second World’s Fair. The contest was billed as the “World’s Longest Driver Contest.” Craig Wood won the $1,000 prize with an average drive of 247 yards.
During a two-year span in 1933 and 1934, a reported 39 million visitors toured the “Century of Progress International Exposition” which was held on 427 acres just south of Chicago’s downtown.
In 1933 Laffoon got his first win on the PGA tour, the Nebraska Open. The following year was his best with four wins the Atlanta Open, Hershey Open, Glens Falls Open and Eastern Open Championship.
In total he was in the top-10 18 times. He received the Harry E. Radix Cup, which was the precursor of the Vardon Trophy, for the lowest stroke average. Laffoon became the first touring player to average under 70 strokes for the entire year.
In 1935 he was a member of the victorious Ryder Cup team. His biggest paycheck was $3,000 for winning the 1935 Cleveland Open. Also in 1935, he won the first Phoenix Open as well as the pro-am event while being paired with Barry Goldwater.
Laffoon’s partner would later become a multi-termed United States Senator from Arizona as well as the Republican presidential nominee in 1964.
In 1936 Laffoon partnered with Walter Hagen and won the Inverness Four-Ball Championship. During this time, he signed a contract with Spalding clubmakers. The company manufactured a set of clubs bearing the name of Ky Laffoon.
He was popular with the fans and his peers. Laffoon was known for his saucy vocabulary and his colorful attire. One noted dress ensemble included canary yellow slacks with matching shoes.
At one tournament, after missing a short putt, he tossed his putter in the lake and proclaimed “Drown, you son of a (expletive), drown.” No problem, putters can’t swim.
Fellow playing tour colleague Paul Runyan recalled, “In those days we drove from tournament to tournament, and Ky would get in these dark moods after a poor round. It wasn’t unusual for him to tie his putter to the rear bumper of the car and drag it along the road to punish it.”
Laffoon’s lowest score was a course record 61 set at Schifferdecker on November 1, 1933. He scorched the front nine setting a new record of 29. He just missed Ed Dudley’s record by one stroke on the back nine. Laffoon stated to the Globe that this round was “the best round I have ever had.”
His local ties to the Joplin area had special meaning. His bigger-than-life story and his antics at the local muni left an impression that still exists today.
Some Joplin golfers remember him as a big money hustler at Schifferdecker. Most of the circulating stories involve his gambling/playing partner the legendary Titanic Thompson and the money matches they played, seldom, if ever, losing.
During the late 1930s Laffoon worked on his game, playing local courses. His father lived in Miami and during the fall of 1937 Ky played multiple rounds at Schifferdecker and Oak Hill. He was 38-under-par for 207 consecutive holes. One of his low rounds resulted in another course record — this time at Oak Hill with a 65 — thus beating the previous record of 66 shot by Horton Smith.
Laffoon’s good fortune in Joplin carried over to the 1938 PGA season where he won twice, finished second twice and took a third place. Just think, less than a year before, a multiple winner on the PGA tour was playing our courses.
Upon retiring as a touring pro, Laffoon continued to return to familiar courses to play in local golf tournaments. He played in numerous Art Wadkins Memorial Pro-Ams at Twin Hills and the Carthage Pro-Am.
What a treat that would have been to play alongside a multiple PGA winner and a member of the Ryder Cup. One of the beautiful aspects of the game of golf is where else can you play a sport with a professional sports figure, in the very game they excelled in basketball, football, hockey? The answer is: golf.
By the 1950s Laffoon and his wife, Irene, were residing in Springfield. Sadly, he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home on March 16, 1984. He had been suffering with cancer for two years. Laffoon is buried at Springfield’s Maple Park Cemetery.
Laffoon’s name remains relevant today. The senior division of the annual Horton Smith matches between Joplin and Springfield’s best amateurs is named after him.
Ky Laffoon is a member of the legendary triumvirate of local pros that would make national sports page headlines during the 1930s. Although less successful than Horton Smith and Ed Dudley in Tour wins, Laffoon made up for it with his personality and theatrical behavior. He became another fascinating character in the history of professional golf.
In Joplin, Laffoon was a treasured celebrity — welcomed and embraced in our golfing community.
