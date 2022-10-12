In 1939, the Joplin Globe reported that a hail storm at Schifferdecker Golf Course forced club pro Bill Byrnes to use his "motor car." Yes, those were the words they used in the newspaper. Could this be the first golf cart used at Schifferdecker? Nonetheless, Byrnes provided a free taxi shuttle hauling golfers to the clubhouse during the nasty weather.
By November, green fees at Schifferdecker were raised to 40 cents. The Parks Board made a decision to increase the green fees and authorized the hiring of a green's foreman with a salary of $120 per month.
Also in 1939, former local pro Ed Dudley won his 10th and last PGA tournament at the Walter Hagen 25th Anniversary event. The tournament was a two-man team event. Dudley was paired with the 1931 U.S. Open champion Billy Burke. Burke won the 35th U.S. Open at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio by defeating George Von Elm in a marathon 72-hole playoff. This epic match is the longest playoff in tournament history.
Kansas City's legendary pro, Opal Hill, entertained local golfers at Schifferdecker on May 22, 1940. Hill was no stranger to Joplin. Two years earlier she played in an exhibition match at Oak Hill. On October 27, 1938 Hill and Oak Hill pro Paul Smith beat Joplin pro Lloyd Wadkins and Grace Mardick.
At Oak Hill, the Kansas City pro shattered the woman's record. Hill shot one over par 39-38-75. The Globe reported she consistently drove her ball over 200 yards. For the rest of the foursome's scores - Smith shot a 72, Wadkins a 76 and Mardick a 90.
Opal Hill's May 1940 visit to Joplin was part of a special ladies' day event. She had been touring the country as a Wilson representative giving golf exhibitions.
Hill gave a 45-minute demonstration on the proper way to hit short and long iron shots. During her exhibition she hit a 5 wood.
Globe sports writer Porter Wittich noted in his column about this alien 5 wood as, "something new to me, but which she (Hill) said has been on the market for two years." Both Hill and Wittich believed that this relatively new lofted club would be a great addition to a lady's golf bag. For years men shunned the very idea of this "silly" 5 wood. Today, some of the best players on the PGA Tour carry five and/or seven woods.
Hiss was a three-time Curtis Cup member. Playing on the very first team to represent America, the 1932 match was held at England's Wentworth Golf Club. The event drew 15,000 fans. In 1937, she shot a course record 66 at Kansas City's Indian Hills Country Club, which included a hole-in-one.
In 1923, she was diagnosed with a kidney infection, complicated by anemia. Hill was told by doctors she had three years to live. During this time, she picked up the game of golf. Her first completed round was a 104. The triple digit score did not deter her. She began practicing 6-to-10 hours a day mastering a seven iron. The first national open she played was in 1925, just two years after she began playing golf.
She won three Western Amateurs, three Western Opens, four Trans-Mississippi titles and fourteen consecutive Kansas City championships. Hill was one of the founding members of the Women's Professional Golfers' Association, later renamed the Ladies Professional Golf Association. When legendary Bobby Jones was asked who he thought was the best putter, he remarked, "Opal Hill was the best putter I've seen."
Hill returned to Joplin on July 18, 1940 to play Oak Hill. She gave an instructional demonstration to the public before playing in a nine-hole exhibition match. She was paired with left-handed Eddie Fowks.
A few days earlier Fowks finished second at the annual Tri-State Open golf tournament held at Schifferdecker. Fowks and Hill played Oak Hill pro Paul Smith and Grace Mardick in a nine hole match. Smith and Mardick triumphed 1 up. Both men shot 38s, Hill a 44 and Mardick a 46. A gallery of 150 followed the foursome in 90-degree heat.
By the 1940s MacGregor became the sport's dominant golf club maker. More than half of the touring pros were swinging the MacGregor Tommy Armour line of clubs. Before the decade closed, the company introduced its first matching set of four woods and nine irons. The line was referred to as the MT line. They were sold in a special box that housed the 13 clubs as a single unit. Included in the set of irons was a sand wedge - the first time this type of lofted club had been sold as part of a set.
In September 1940, a new line of MacGregor golf clubs were advertised in the Joplin Globe. Individual irons ranged from $6, $7 and $9 per club. Number 1, 2, and 3 woods were sold from $2.98 to $3.98 per wood. These sale items were offered at Oklahoma Tire and Supply at 414 Joplin Street.
During the summer of 1940 the USGA examined golf balls from several players participating in the U.S. Open. Rumors and innuendos surfaced that the balls were being driven "unheard-of distances." Also at the U.S. Open a group of players were disqualified for starting early in their round, before their scheduled tee time, in an attempt to beat an impending storm. Ed "Porky" Oliver was one of the golfers disqualified. His four round total of 287 tied Lawson Little and Gene Sarazen. Little won in an 18-hole playoff.
During this time the USGA adopted a set of specifications for iron club grooves. The new specs stated grooves must be no wider than 1/32 of an inch and the distance between the grooves not less than three times the width of the groove.
Near the end of 1940 the Joplin Globe reported three hole-in-ones were hit during the year in Joplin. Two ladies, Effie Cochran and Mary Porter, as well as John Parry were credited in hitting perfect shots.
In May of 1941 members of the Joplin Park Board "after a lengthy discussion" voted to reduce Schifferdecker green fees from 40 cents to 30 cents for the remainder of the year. A wave of golfers rebelled over the price to play a round of golf at the city-owned course. Letters were composed from both the Joplin Golf Club and the Ladies' Golf Club in favor of a fee reduction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.