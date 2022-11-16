On Sunday, May 15, 1955, Bob Toski played an exhibition match at Schifferdecker.
Leading up to his arrival, an advertisement in the Globe announced, “Joplin Chamber of Commerce invites you to an 18-hole golf match staring Bob Toski. The 1954 World Champion winner of $50,000 in cash and $50,000 in exhibition. This is another in a series of national golf exhibitions sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, through the courtesy of the George S. May Company, the world’s largest business engineering organization. No Charge.”
Winning the World Championship, Toski earned an additional $50,000 contract to be used only for public golf exhibitions. During 1955, he made 57 appearances in this capacity.
Prior to his stop in Joplin, Toski was barnstorming the United States playing golf exhibitions in Salt Lake City, Utah; Twin Falls, Idaho; and Denver, Colorado. Along the way, he broke three course records.
Toski arrived in Joplin on Friday, May 27th. To familiarize himself with the course he played a practice round at Schifferdecker and shot an even par 35/36-71.
On the day of the match, three other pros accompanied Toski. They were Hickory Hills pro Arlin Stone, Twin Hills pro Art Wadkins, and home course pro Lloyd Tate.
Following the match, The Joplin Globe recounted, “Wadkins ties Toski at Schifferdecker. Bob Toski, who conquered the ‘World’ golf tournament last year and who ranks as one of the wittiest and most personable pros in the business, carved out a 32/33-65 at Schifferdecker’s Municipal course Sunday afternoon but it wasn’t good enough to shake off Art Wadkins, pro at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.”
Oddly enough, both Toski and Wadkins shot identical nines of 32/33s. Wadkins held a one stroke lead standing on the 18th tee box. He parred the hole. Toski sunk a 12-foot birdie on the par 3 to tie Wadkins. Rounding out the day’s foursome, Stone shot an even par 71 and Tate a one over 72.
Toski immediately grabbed the gallery’s attention on the first hole, with his second shot of the day. Toski drew a roar from the crowd with a sensational 7-iron shot.
The Globe reported, “The ‘Massachusetts Mite’ hooked his drive off the first tee far up the adjoining ninth fairway. The ball stopped just north of number nine tee, directly in front of a grove of trees. Toski deliberated a moment as to his choice of clubs, but finally pulled out his seven iron. The shot rose quickly, faded slightly to the right and plopped on the green about 10 feet to the left of the flag for an eagle putt.”
An estimated 1,500 people followed the foursome and attended the one-hour clinic preceding the 18-hole round. “Toski demonstrated his grip, stance, his rhythmic swing and the importance of proper foot-work.”
At the time, Bob John Toski was one of the PGA Tours hottest players. In 1954, he was the leading money winner with $65,819.81. His four wins were the Baton Rouge Open, Azalea Open, Eastern Open and the World Championship of Golf.
Toski was one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour while maximizing his power standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing under 130 pounds. He manufactured a polished rhythmic golf swing accomplished by a simple turn and a soft effective weight shift. His nickname was the “Mouse” a reference to the cartoon hero of Micky Mouse.
Toski was known for his golf instruction books as well as recording some of the earliest industry’s golf instruction videos. He was also known as an outstanding golf instructor. Some of his well-known pupils were Tom Kite, Bruce Crampton and Judy Rankin. To acknowledge his contributions, he was inducted into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame.
During the 1980s, he was an announcer on NBC golf telecasts. Toski was one of the first to play on the Senior PGA circuit, currently known as the PGA Tour Champions. His total winnings from both tours amounted to $219,830.
During the fall of 1985, while playing on the Senior Tour, Toski was accused of moving his ball sideways on the green to avoid putting over spike marks left by fellow players. Toski addressed the situation by formally explaining, “It is possible that, inadvertently, I did not observe proper marking procedures and thereby may have been violating the rules of the game that I care very much about.”
In 2013, Toski received his ultimate reward when he was inducted into the PGA Golf Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.