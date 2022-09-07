From 1935 to 1941 the Schifferdecker Golf Course was the site of an annual hole-in-one contest.
During the spring of 1935, Joplin Judge Haywood Scott proposed a hole-in-one competition to members of the Joplin Golf Club. Scott, a member of the JGC, witnessed similar contests in California. He convinced the Club members to oversee the event.
In the beginning the sixth hole (today No. 11) was the selected site. The same tee box at No. 11 today was used as the tee area for the contest. However, the green which still exists located just southeast of the No. 11 green was the selected target. The hole measured 106 yards.
The contest was free and the clubs as well as balls were furnished by Joplin Golf Club members. Another attractive feature was that — men, women, and children alike — were given an opportunity to win an assortment of prizes.
For the first three years all entrants were given five attempts. During the last four years contestants were allowed three tries. Only the closest place shot from each participant was recorded for the contest.
Although the dates for the annual event varied, the day of the contest never changed. A day was selected on a chosen Sunday between June and September. In addition, each year the hole-in-one event was blessed with favorable dry, warm weather with temperatures averaging in the mid-80s.
The first competition occurred on June 24, 1935. One hundred and fifty-one people participated. Parsons, Kansas golfer L. E. Hardemen won closest to the hole with his ball resting 18 inches from the hole. The next closest shot landed three feet away.
Nearly 350 people, representing 22 cities, participated in the 1936 hole-in-one contest. Contestants representing the communities of Fayetteville, Hot Springs, Tulsa, St. Louis and Dallas tried their luck that year.
Closest to the hole was 17-year old Max Wardlow who hit his ball two inches from the cup. Herman Keiser won fourth place with a ball resting 19 inches away. Susie Lawson won a case of beer by hitting her ball to within four feet, five inches.
Three hundred and sixty-five entered the contest in 1937. An electric waffle iron, a box of fancy cookies, two one-pound boxes of bacon and a pair of silk hose were some of the 53 prizes awarded. Earl Rose finished the day closest to the holes at 15 inches away.
In 1938 Max Hinson finished 19 inches from the hole. He took home the winning prize of $12.50 in cash. The contest attracted 505 entrants. One contestant, 23-year old Harold Kirk, hit his ball five foot, nine inches from the hole to win a telephone memo pad.
Kirk would later become extremely familiar with Schifferdecker Golf Course as he became the course’s head pro from 1960 until his retirement in 1978.
For the 1939 contest a green was constructed between No. 9 and No. 10 fairways. The competition continued to be a success however using the No. 6 green which was still in play for golfers playing a round created a major bottleneck. The traffic congestion ceased after the new green was constructed.
The 1939 winner was 14-year old David Thompson, a Schifferdecker caddie. Thompson’s winning shot landed three feet from the hole. Since the beginning of the contest this was the farthest winning shot from the hole.
Over 11,000 attempts were made throughout the tournament’s seven year run and yet only one ace was recorded. A total of 421 prizes were given away. For some people who seldom played golf they went home a little richer with their winnings of ladies’ compacts, cartons of cigarettes, nut baskets, heating pads, bath salts and cocktail shakers.
On July 13, 1941, Lawrence Cole made history by hitting the first and only hole-in-one on his third and final attempt. Cole was awarded a prize of $10 for his perfectly struck six iron.
The hole-in-one event provided fun, inexpensive entertainment during the Great Depression. The events of 1941 ended the annual contest as a world war loomed over the horizon.
The odd thing about hole-in-ones is their unpredictability. For years everyone took a whack at it during the seven-year contest, and then on October 17, 1937 lightning struck twice. At Schifferdecker, on the very same par three hole that the hole-in-one competition was held, R.C. Bedford and John Parry hit hole-in-ones within minutes from each other.
Bedford, a salesman at Meeker’s, was the first to hole out from the tee. Bedford selected an 8 iron. Parry, an employee of the Armour Company, followed Bedford’s historic feat using a 7 iron. For their nine holes Bedford finished with a 38 and Parry carded a 48.
Their scores reflect that when magic happens it can come from skilled scratch players to high handicappers. It is safe to say no one will ever be able to decipher the perfect formula when the ball and hole collide together into one.
But something must have been in the air because one day earlier (October 16), over at the Jasper County seat, Edd Loyd, then the caddy master at the Carthage Golf Course, made a hole-in-one.
Loyd would later become a legendary pro at the tree lined nine hole municipal course. This was Loyd’s first ace. He finished his round recording a one under par 35.
Loyd replaced Mike Farlow in 1954. Farlow, a Kansas City architect-greenskeeper, designed the Carthage Golf Course that opened in 1937.
In 1957 Loyd introduced mechanized golf carts. He recalled it took time to convince some reluctant golfers to embrace this new type of transportation. Loyd was instrumental in establishing the annual Carthage Pro-Am as well as organizing the Women’s Golf Association and their first “Ladies Day.”
Beginning in 1966 the Carthage Pro-Am brought the best regional golf club professionals like Ky Laffoon, Marshall Smith, Stan Thirsk, Joe Desantis, Duke Gibson, Sam Reynolds, Harold Calderwood and Herman Scharlau to compete in a two-day event. Loyd retired in 1979 after 25 years of watching over one of the area’s most challenging courses.
So, the question is, how much would you give to hit a hole-in-one? In a Chicago Tribune article dated November 12, 1994 Emil Kijek hit his first hole-in-one and then dropped dead.
Morris Dumont, one of Kijek’s golfing partners stated, “He (Kijek) was kind of happy, but he wasn’t jumping with joy and all that.”
The 79-year-old Kijek got to the next tee. Teed his ball up and while approaching the ball stopped for a moment and said two words “Oh no” and collapsed never to regain conscious. On a lighter note, Mr. Kijek was not out a huge bar bill following his round.
For those unfamiliar, it is customary for the person hitting a hole-in-one to buy everyone a drink in the bar. This time-honored ritual has always been confusing and seems a bit backward, doesn’t it? No matter the custom hitting a hole-in-one is worth celebrating.
Salute!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.