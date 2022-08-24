In 1932 the Schifferdecker Golf Course gained a new rock and concrete wall around the parking lot.
The wall replaced a chain barrier. During the year a number of new trees were planted between the fairways of No. 1 and No. 9, No. 8 and No. 11, No.12 and No. 13, No. 15 and Nos. 16 and 17. A few of those trees are still causing golfer’s grief today.
Even in 1932 courses were being lengthened. At Schifferdecker, 25 yards was added to No. 3 (today No. 10) moving the tee box back to the bear’s den. No. 4 the par three, which no longer exists, was lengthened to make it 140 yards. No. 5 (today No. 11) added another 40 yards as the tee box was moved backward just west (today No. 10 green).
The finishing last hole No. 18, a par three, was expanded to 217 yards in length. This made the last hole extremely difficult, especially with 1930s equipment. It also was known as the longest par three in the Tri-State region.
At this time a new national handicap system was being developed. The golf handicap system allows amateurs at all skill levels to play against each other — on any course. Handicaps are determined by the stroke average of each player.
Players with a high handicap are allowed a larger number of extra strokes. Conversely the low handicappers receive fewer strokes. In the end the handicap formula levels the playing field for all golfers to compete. The ranking system is based on the course rating.
During the fall of 1932 both Horton Smith and Ky Laffoon were seen sharpening their games at Schifferdecker and Oak Hill. Daily green fees remained at 25 cents at Schifferdecker, while Oak Hill was charging $1 to nonmembers.
Laffoon was playing locally since his father resided in Miami, Oklahoma. His dad was quoted in the Globe by sports writer Porter Wittich. He stated, “I want to thank you on behalf of my son, Ky, and myself for the mention and publicity given by your paper in the past; which is by far more than any other paper in the country with the exception of the Denver papers.” At the time Laffoon was a head pro in Denver, Colorado.
Porter Wittich became a legendary sports writer for The Joplin Globe. During the 1930s and 1940s Wittich penned a sports column known as the “Globe Trotter.”
This is interesting because during an era of nameless reporting, Wittich was able to write his column and also tag his name to it. One of his favorite topics was golf. He followed the local golf scene and commentated on the professional players that had ties to Joplin.
Schifferdecker head pro, Bill Byrnes, explained in Wittich’s column of his displeasure of green slashers from hurling putters after a missed putt. Wittich writes, “Often Byrnes has approached a golfer who has dug his putter into the green to remark. ‘I’d be a little more careful if I were you. This is hard on the green and will make it harder for some golfer.’”
Gene Sarazen shared some of his wisdom in the Globe on Jan. 17, 1933. His observations are reflective for the era and give further insight into one of golf’s premier players.
He explained the hardest shot is the one iron. “The average player should not even carry this club.” He further opines, “The most important shot I would say is the chip to the pin from 20 yards and under ... golfers spend too much time on tee shots since they get more fun of giving the ball a ride than placing it where it counts.”
However, his computations on yardage distance was extremely relevant to the clubs and balls being used during that era. He sums up the distances this way, “I think most players should be satisfied to get 135 yards to 140 yards with a 4 iron, 125 yards to 130 yards with a 5 iron and under 100 with a 6 iron.”
Monotonous practice swings were valueless as he remarks, “I do not believe, either, in a lot of practice swings and waggles. I have seen players waggle the clubs a dozen times before hitting the ball. They are all worn out and have no strength left for the swing.”
His lack of reliance on a caddy is extremely telling, “Sometimes I think the dumber the caddie the better off the player. The player ought to know what club to use and should be able to see the line of the putt.” That philosophy is in sharp contrast to today’s PGA caddy player collaborative team effort.
Sarazen’s influence on golf can never be discounted. One of his ideas was to enlarge the size of the cup.
Doubling the size of the cup became an overnight fad after he proposed the idea to the national media. Supposedly the idea came to Sarazen while he was recuperating in a Los Angeles hospital from a bad case of influenza.
Sarazen’s delirious dream came true as Schifferdecker golfers putted to an enlarged eight-inch cup on No. 7 green. Ed Generaux, chairman of the Schifferdecker greens committee, and pro Bill Byrnes agreed to install an enlarged hole on the 377 yard, slight dog leg left, par four, during the last day of January 1931.
The eight-inch cup was utilized at the Gasparilla Open in Tampa, Florida. Not everyone was in favor of the fad. Harry Vardon, the six-time British Open champ, called the concept “Tommy Rot.” In the end the eight-inch cup craze lasted only a couple of months and the hole on No. 7 returned to its standard size.
Best news ever occurred in May of 1933 as a new beer ordinance legally enabled the sale and consumption of beer at the municipal golf course. The question begs — did scores improve after the passage of the ordinance? Or is it some things are best left unknown?
In April 1933, free golf lessons to men and women under the age of 18 were offered at Schifferdecker. Leonard Ott was the instructor for the six-week course. Ott was a cousin of Ky Laffoon. In their early years they both rode their bikes to the Rockdale Country Club course in Miami to work as caddies.
Also, during the month of April Ott made the sports page after shooting a 36 on nine holes blindfolded. On a bet Ott was challenged that he could not beat 41 strokes playing blindfolded. Ott wore a pair of goggles stuffed with cotton. He was permitted to take his stance and see the line before putting on the goggles.
While swinging blindly, the Globe reported his uncanny accuracy of hitting eight greens in regulation. That is truly astounding when most of us have trouble hitting greens with our eyes open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.