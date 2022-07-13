Horton Smith was nicknamed “The Joplin Ghost” due to his early association with Oak Hill Golf Club in Joplin.
Kansas City sports cartoonist Burris Jenkins is recognized by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as the one who initially called Smith “The Joplin Ghost.” However, in the book The Velvet Touch, which Smith co-authored, it states that he was never totally sure which sports writer gave him the moniker.
He guessed he was called that because of his relationship with Joplin and he was hard to catch when he had the lead in a golf tournament.
Horton Smith was born May 22, 1908, near Springfield. His family moved to within a half-mile of the Springfield Country Club. At age 11, Smith became a caddie at the country club. He began purchasing clubs from his caddie earnings, with his first club being a second hand, hickory shafted mid-iron. Two years later he purchased a set of five clubs.
Smith won the Springfield Country Club Championship and the Springfield City Amateur Championship at the age of 15. He turned pro in 1926.
One year later he had three club-pro jobs simultaneously at the Missouri towns of Sedalia, California and Jefferson City. He was at Sedalia on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, in California on Wednesday and Jefferson City finishing the week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
His pro shop in Jefferson City was a tent, which also served as his home. Hardly a glamorous life for a young pro, but his luck was about to change.
Smith’s fruitful break came in 1928 by taking the Oak Hill club pro position in Joplin. Oak Hill was a welcome relief. Smith had a secure job and a place to polish his game.
He won his first pro tournament the Oklahoma Open in 1928. In his book he states, “I won the tournament by one shot. It was my first major victory. First prize was $1,000. It looked like a million to me.”
Following that victory Smith beat Walter Hagen by one stroke at the Catalina Open in California. Smith’s four scores were 63, 58, 61 and 63. Hagen shot 62, 62, 60 and 62.
For his win, Smith received $500. The Catalina Country Club golf course measured 4,700 yards. Par was 64.
In 1929 Smith had one of the best years in professional golf winning eight PGA tournaments totaling $15,000. Only 10 players in the history of the PGA Tour have won more than eight tournaments in a single year. They are in chronological order: Horton Smith, Gene Sarazen, Paul Runyon, Bryon Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Johnny Miller, Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh.
Also in 1929, the Joplin Oak Hill pro won the French International Professional Championship on his 21st birthday. He shot back-to-back 66s while using red hickory-shafted clubs. His two-day total of 132 was the lowest ever recorded for the tournament.
Smith later reflected, “yes the ball got quite a roll at St. Cloud.”
This win on the international stage unveiled his golfing talents to the world. Arnaud Massy, a four-time French Open champion and British Open winner, was extremely impressed with Smith shooting back to back 66s at the French tournament.
Massy’s prediction, "He (Smith) has got what it takes to make a champion. In a few years he is going to be the greatest golfer in the world.”
During an interview following his remarkable year, Smith stated, “I have just been watching Bill Mehlhorn and I’ve discovered that he has about six shots that I don’t know anything about, but I’ll have them down pat before summer comes.”
Some followers of the game feel that it was Smith tinkering with his swing that prohibited him from duplicating his incredible 1929 season. This would not be the first or the last time that a player of Smith’s talent over-analyzed his swing.
As with golf, not everything goes well on the course all the time. At the 1929 Ryder Cup Smith got rolled in his singles match against Henry Cotton.
The news account insinuated that Smith was unprepared. He arrived two minutes before his tee time, took a couple of swings and then hit his ball. The course was unfamiliar to him, as he had never played it. All of this reflected in his 6-5 loss to Cotton.
In 1934, at age 25, Smith won the first Augusta National tournament later known as The Masters. Two years later he won a second Masters and another $1,500 paycheck.
Today Smith shares the same locker at Augusta National with six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus. The Champion’s Locker Room is reserved for past Master winners.
Engraved name plates identify each locker. In 2013 Smith’s Masters green jacket, awarded to him in 1949 for his two Masters wins, reportedly sold at auction for nearly $700,000. At the time, that was the highest price paid for a piece of golf memorabilia.
His proudest fans came from Joplin. In early January of 1929 and prior to the Los Angeles Open, President of the Joplin Chamber of Commerce Charles W. Arbuthnot sent good wishes to Smith.
The telegram read, “Joplin business men appreciate the way you are putting our town on the map with American golfers.”
On February 20, 1929 Joplin’s beloved adopted son returned home. Two hundred fans gathered to show their appreciation at the Connor Hotel’s Empire Room.
During the evening banquet Smith was showered with speeches and gifts. Several references were made comparing him to Charles Lindbergh. He was gifted a Gruen pentagon watch — the same that Lucky Lindy wore.
He seemed to be everywhere, showing up even at Joplin’s movie houses. Movie goers at the Electric Theater watched news reels of Smith winning the La Gorce Open tournament. At La Gorce Smith won a huge first prize of $5,000.
During this time, the Joplin Globe sports pages exploded with unabashed giant headlines any time Smith was in contention. Both the Globe and Joplin News Herald allowed him to write a golf column.
Smith was also selling products like Hi-test Tydol super power gasoline and VEEDOL Motor Oil. In the November 14th 1929 Joplin Globe edition Smith can be found in a huge advertisement stating “Good gasoline is like a good golfer — you spot its quality from the minute it swings into action. A car that uses VEEDOL Motor Oil has the same unruffled disposition that pulls a winner through the nerve shattering pinches of championship play.”
The ad was signed with Horton Smith’s signature.
His last win was in 1954 at the Michigan Open. Through the years Smith received many preeminent golf awards including the Ben Hogan Award (1961), The Bob Jones Award (1962), Michigan Sports Hall of Fame (1960) and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame (1964).
The Bob Jones Award is given by the United States Golf Association in recognition of distinguished sportsmanship in golf. In 1958 Smith became the 20th golfer to be elected into the Professional Golfers Hall of Fame. He was enshrined into the esteemed World Golf Hall of Fame in 1990.
He became the president for both the PGA of America and the PGA Seniors. During his first year as president of the PGA, the Association grew from 160 members to 3,078 members.
Also, during his tenure, he assisted in creating National Golf Day, a day set aside to recognize the importance of golf.
The PGA of America established the Horton Smith Award in 1965 to a PGA professional who has made “outstanding and continuing contributions to PGA education.”
The Horton Smith Award was renamed to the PGA Professional Development Award to recognize effective inclusive efforts and honor those across the PGA sections.
Known as one of the PGA Tour’s best putters, he once defined the role of the putter, “Too much is done with little thought — it must always be mind over putter!”
Smith would work countless hours on the practice green, never working on line, but on developing a sound smooth stroke.
After retiring from the tour, he was sought after for advice on putting. Some of the greatest touring pros in golf took putting lessons from him during the 1950s and early 1960s.
After returning from the Ryder Cup matches at Atlanta, Smith passed away on October 15, 1963.
Attending his funeral service in Springfield were legendary pros Walter Hagen, Paul Runyon, Bobby Jones and Harry E. Radix.
Former Oak Hill pros Ky Laffoon and Ed Dudley were also present to pay their last respect to their friend — the Joplin Ghost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.