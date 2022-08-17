By April 1930, a starter began sitting at the first tee at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
Foursomes were encouraged on Sundays. Mary Kelly opened the clubhouse snack bar where late lunches and sandwiches, special dinners and steaks were served daily. She offered breakfast on Saturdays and Sunday mornings.
On the first Sunday of September 1930 a new record was set for most green fees sold. Three hundred and ninety-seven golfers purchased 25 cent green fees totaling just under $100.
More green fees were paid in 1930 than in any other year. A total of 40,000 rounds were played. It was a good year for the Joplin Golf Club — membership rose to 140 members.
The first Horton Smith Cup matches were played in 1930, teaming many of the best amateur golfers from Springfield and Joplin. Inspired by Horton Smith, the first team competition was held in Joplin on July 23 (Wednesday) and July 24 (Thursday).
The winner’s cup was donated by Smith. The rules stated that the winning team would have custody of the trophy for one year.
The tournament format for the first day of competition consisted of two-ball foursomes. The morning matches were played at Oak Hill and the afternoon matches at Schifferdecker. On the second day, singles matches were played at Schifferdecker in the morning and Oak Hill in the afternoon.
Joplin’s team captain Eddie Fowks was the medalist in the 36-hole qualifying competition, shooting 72-73. The nine other members were Leonard Ott, Carl Childress, Bob Andrew, Dane Catching, Arnold Levy, Wally Vancil, Fred Gulick, Jimmy Porter and Alex W. Knight, who was the last man on the team shooting 79-76 in the qualifying round.
For the historical record Joplin won the first cup in dominating fashion. Tom Talbot representing the Springfield team tied the course record at Schifferdecker with a 65. The Globe reported local golfers Eddie Held, Ed Dudley and Ted Longworth had previously shot 65 at the municipal course.
Also in 1930, the Joplin City Park Board took over the full operations of the municipal golf course. The Joplin Municipal Golf Association, which had been created by the Parks Board and formerly supervised the running of the course, dissolved.
On May 1st 1930 the Globe published an ambitious plan called the Tabor Woods golf course. The reportedly $60,000 18-hole public golf course was to be constructed on a 1,000 acre residential development tract owned by Patrick Tabor. Tabor commissioned widely known golf course designer Harry B. MacMeal.
During his productive career, MacMeal would design over 60 courses. Patrick Tabor was a mine owner and operator, real estate broker and president of Tabor Investment Company. For many years his office was located on the second floor of the Miners Bank building at 4th & Joplin.
Gerald Jackson opened the Golf Bug miniature golf course at 6th & Byers during the spring of 1930. Baxter Miles designed the $3,000 putt putt course. At night the course featured illuminating flood lights.
In July 1930 nine miniature golf courses formed Joplin’s Associated Golf Courses. Some of the names of the mini-golf courses were the Nineteenth Hole, Windle’s Demi Tasse, Put-er Club and the Jack O’Lantern.
Horton Smith had a terrific year in 1930. He finished the tour season with four wins, five second places and five third places. Twenty-two times he finished in the top 10. Only one player finished with more than four wins. Gene Sarazen was the player of the year with eight wins and four seconds. Ed Dudley won twice and had one second place.
Another former local golf pro made some headlines in the Globe sports page on November 12, 1930. The story title read: “Golf Firm of Ti & Ky Cleans Up, Joplin Pro Slicks City Slickers.”
The article states: “Ky Laffoon did not ‘join the navy and see the world,’ but he did join Titanic Thompson and he’s now seeing the world and a lot of ‘action,’ according to reports trickling back to Schifferdecker where the youngster formerly was won to play. These reports tell of the winning of many hundreds of dollars by the firm of Ti & Ky.”
“With each retelling, the amount of their winnings is increased. Take their match in Tulsa for example. Versions of the amount they won in a match range from $500 to $1,300."
The showman and promoter Thompson would approach the grift this way. He would proclaim “Now boys, I’m just a dub at this game and this kid (Laffoon) has not played any big time golf — don’t you think you ought to start us about two up?"
So how much did Ky & Ti win? Enough to lure Laffoon from the west coast.
The Globe elaborates on their conversation.
Ky asserted, “Listen, Ti, I wanna enter some of these winter tournaments out on the coast and win some big dough.”
Ti’s response, “Son, don’t talk that way. Listen to me, boy. We can clean up more dough playing the hick towns than you could win if you finished first in every tournament held this year and next.”
It is difficult to determine fact from fiction, but it is safe to say Ti & Ky won a lot of bets playing golf throughout the Midwest.
The back story of Alvin Clarence Thomas, better known as Titanic Thompson, was born in Monett, Missouri, in 1892. He acquired his nickname 20 years later after winning a bet that he could jump over a pool table at the Del Monte Billiard Parlor at 418 Main in Joplin. Thomas won the $200 bet and received the nickname of Titanic.
Chad Stebbins, in his book Joplin’s Connor Hotel, describes Thompson as a hustler that would wager on anything and “won several bets by throwing a lime, an orange, a pumpkin and a walnut over the roof of Joplin’s tallest building (Connor Hotel).”
In October 1928, Thompson and his associate Nate Raymond, set up a high-stakes poker game in New York City. The three-day poker game involved Arnold Rothstein, nicknamed “The Brain.” Rothstein was a Gotham racketeer, crime boss and gambler.
Raymond and Thompson “fixed” the card game resulting in Rothstein owing $319,000 to Raymond. Thompson was to receive a portion of the money owed. Rothstein refused to pay his gambling debt. On November 5, 1928 Rothstein was shot by an unknown assailant. He died the following day.
Shortly after the fatal shooting, Thompson returned to southwest Missouri. While in Joplin Thompson was detained by the Joplin police at the request of New York City authorities. Thompson ended up testifying before a New York grand jury. He was not implicated in the mysterious killing. The crime was never solved.
The legend of Titanic Thompson continues today. His antics in our community help color our unique historical heritage and shed further light into the early decades of the 20th century.
