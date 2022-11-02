Members of Twin Hills hosted a jamboree week during the second week of August 1953. This week offered two golf exhibitions, an amateur golf tournament and a horse show.
The week kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 11th, with area amateurs playing 18 holes at Twin Hills. This event was an odd staggered 36-hole tournament that would conclude on Sunday.
An elaborate horse show was held on Aug. 12th. A show ring was constructed near the 12th hole. Portable bleachers were erected for the event. The show was divided into eight classes.
Trophies, ribbons and $420 in prizes were given to the winners. Lee Fahey, director of Fahey Stables at Lees Summit, Missouri was the judge. Entries from Little Rock, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita, Kansas City and Springfield participated in the day’s activities.
On Aug. 13th the golf club offered a Ladies’ Golf Exhibition featuring Marilyn Smith. Smith, a Wichita, Kansas pro and the 1949 women’s national intercollegiate champion, played an 18-hole exhibition match with Marilyn Herpel of St. Louis, Greta Veone of Wichita and Jil Kreager of Tulsa. Herpel was the current Missouri Women’s Amateur Champion.
Smith and Herpel tied with identical 79s. Veone shot an 81 and Kreager finished her round with an 82. Following the conclusion of the round, Smith provided a golf clinic to patrons attending the exhibition.
As for Smith she would win 20 times on the LPGA Tour including two majors. She was instrumental in forming the women’s professional tour and in 2006 was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.
All of these festivities were leading up to the main attraction where Ben Hogan and Horton Smith would play in an eighteen-hole match play event against brothers and club pros Lloyd and Art Wadkins. At the time Smith was the President of the PGA and Lloyd Wadkins was a club pro in Miami, Florida.
Horton Smith had retired from competitive golf on the PGA Tour. However, this was a homecoming for Smith who once tread the fairways of Oak Hill when it was only nine holes.
Joplin remained a special place in Smith’s heart where he began his extraordinary professional career. It was in 1929, while working out of Oak Hill, that he won eight tournaments. At the time no player on the PGA Tour had ever won that many tournaments in one year.
Conversely, Hogan arrived in Joplin on a tremendous winning hot streak. Following the 1952 US Open, Hogan had semi-retired from the tour. His major focus centered around winning three majors — the Masters, US Open and British Open.
His meticulous preparation paid off. He won the 1953 Maters by five strokes and the US Open by six strokes at the famed 6,916-yard Oakmont Country Club. At the Open his closest competitor was Sam Snead.
With confidence in tow he traveled across the pond to play the British Open at the seaside course at Carnoustie. Hogan traveled to Scotland two weeks prior to prepare for the Open.
This was his first experience playing in Europe as well as playing the smaller British golf ball. His first three rounds consisted of a 73, 71, and an impressive third round of 70.
His third round was played in a delightful British Isle atmosphere of rain, sleet and hail. He shot a final round of 68 and won by four strokes. This was an impressive win on Hogan’s stellar resume, especially considering this was his first try at the British Open.
With his British Open victory, he triumphantly returned to America and was greeted to a ticker tape parade in New York City. New Yorkers had, in the past, shown their appreciation in similar fashion for golfing great Bobby Jones.
At the conclusion of the parade Hogan offered his gratitude stating, “You just want to cry. I have a tough skin, but I have a soft spot in my heart - - - and - - - this tops anything that ever happened to me.” The stoic, unapproachable, business-like golfing machine added, “I am completely bewildered. It was wonderful, but I am still in a daze.”
Besides being a remarkable golfer, Hogan was a noted author. In 1948 he penned Power Golf, a 166-page book on the proper way to play golf. Former Joplin pro Ed Dudley composed the foreward. Dudley posed an interesting observation, “Watching Ben Hogan play now it is hard to believe that such a smooth golfing machine started left-handed.” By 1953 Hogan’s book had sold over one million copies.
Hogan arrived in Joplin on Friday night August 13, 1953. He and his wife, Valerie, were met at the Joplin airport by an enthusiastic delegation of 150 golf fans including Joplin Mayor H. Chris Oltman.
After weeks of anticipation and promotion from The Joplin Globe the day had finally arrived. Golfing fans were not disappointed as three of the pros shot under par in 98-degree heat. Hogan shot the low score of the day 34/33-67 over the 6,372 yard course layout. Smith finished second with a 35/34-69. Art Wadkins had nines of 36 and 35 for a 71 and his brother Lloyd finished with a 39/33-72.
Although the Wadkins’ lost the low individual score count, they tied the two legendary pros in the match play format by rallying late in the round. The brothers were two down after 14 holes. Lloyd won the 15th hole with an eagle.
The teams tied the next two holes leaving Hogan and Smith one up with one to play. This time Art responded by sinking a 12-foot birdie putt on the No. 18 green to tie the match. That had to be an amazing unforgettable moment for the Wadkins brothers to tie two PGA Tour giants in front of family and friends.
Following the 18-hole exhibition Hogan and Smith dazzled the crowd by performing an assortment of shots. Before the clinic began, Smith fondly reminisced about his early days as the head pro at Oak Hill and what the Joplin community meant to his career.
Later in the evening a chuck wagon dinner was held on the Twin Hills clubhouse lawn. After dinner a moonlight dance ensued.
The final event of the Jamboree Week was completing the 36-hole amateur tournament. Bob Hogeboom won beating Derrill Tate in a sudden death playoff on the first hole. During this time Tate’s brother, Lloyd, was the golf pro at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
