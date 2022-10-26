In 1948 two legendary World Hall of Fame golfers played eighteen holes in Joplin. Byron Nelson and Patty Berg entertained local residents with their golf skills at Schifferdecker and Twin Hills.
On Sunday, May 23, 1948 Byron Nelson played an 18-hole exhibition match at Schifferdecker. Playing with Nelson were local golfers: amateur Ed Genereux Jr., local pro Ernie Fortner, and Twin Hills pro Art Wadkins.
The golf community recognized the event as a major undertaking. Clarence Morgan was the general chairman of the event. Schifferdecker pro William Byrnes and Mrs. R. F. Laster were co-chairmen of ticket sales. Tickets sold for $1.50. An advisory board was appointed composed of Wadkins and Fortner. Dick Coiner was named publicity chairman.
On the day of the competition the course was closed to all players at 11:00 am so that the greens could be roped off. The Nelson match began at 2:00 pm.
Earlier in the week and leading up to the exhibition all three Joplin players were scoring well. In fact, Wadkins tied the nine hole-course record at Twin Hills with a 31. He now became a member of an exclusive club of three. The first 31 was set by Ky Laffoon and later tied with Howard Norman. Previously, Norman was the captain of the University of Missouri’s golf team. In 1952 Norman set the amateur course record at Twin Hills with a 66.
At the Schifferdecker exhibition Nelson shot a scorching 30 on the front and a 33 on the back. Local pros Fortner and Wadkins, finished the day with a pair of 69s. The Globe failed to report Norman’s score.
Byron Nelson was born in 1912 the same year as two other golfing immortals - Sam Snead and Ben Hogan. Nelson began playing golf in 1925 when he was thirteen as a caddy at Glen Garden Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Oddly enough, one of Nelson’s fellow caddies was Ben Hogan.
Nelson’s first tour win was the New Jersey State Open in 1935. Two years later he won the Augusta National Invitation referred to later as the Masters.
He received the Vardon trophy in 1939 and was the leading PGA money winner in 1944 and 1945. Nelson was also selected to four Ryder Cup teams (1937, 1939, 1941 and 1946).
During WWII Nelson received a medical deferment from serving in the armed forces. In 1944 he won eight times. For the year he earned $37,968 in war bonds. Winners at this time were paid in war bonds in lieu of hard cash payments.
The following year Nelson won an amazing eighteen times - eleven tournaments in a row! His stroke average was 68.34. He also finished second seven times.
His future looked great. So what could possibly go wrong? How about the failure to make putts, especially short ones. Nelson abruptly retired from the PGA Tour and road off into the Texas sunset. He purchased a ranch and traded in a golf cart for a farm tractor.
Nelson shared his thoughts with the media stating, “Putting became a nightmare for me, I would actually get nauseated over a three foot putt.” What a stunning statement considering he won eleven tournaments in a row.
Nevertheless he stayed connected to golf. Nelson became the first golfing superstar to commentate at televised PGA tournaments. One of his best lines came during a golf telecast with legendary sportscaster Chris Schenkel. Nelson once retorted, “Well Chris I’ve always been able to see very well as far as my eyes are concerned.”
The USGA even named their equipment-testing machine after him - “Iron Byron.” The beauty of Iron Byron is the machine never misses a shot unless it is programmed to do so. Byron is a robot that can deliver a square clubface to a golf ball better than any human. During the mid-1970s this mechanical device was designed by the shaft company True Temper. The machine is an invaluable tool used by club and ball manufactures to test equipment. The USGA also uses this machine to make sure new products conform to the rules of golf.
Nelson was inducted into the PGA Hall of Fame in 1953 and the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974.
Another famous golfer arrived in Joplin on October 1, 1948, playing in an exhibition at Twin Hills. The Joplin Globe reported, “Patty Berg of Minneapolis, red-headed, freckled-face and full of golf wisdom, shot a sparkling 36 in a nine-hole exhibition match at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.” Her match began at 2:00 pm and was open to the public at no charge.
Three other local golfers played with Berg. They were Twin Hills champion Mrs. Robert Seiler, Schifferdecker champion Mrs. Perry R. Rhine, and Schifferdecker runner-up champion Mrs. Max Greenstreet. (In the 1940s married women were referred to in the Joplin Globe as Mrs. using their husband’s names.) Rhine and Greenstreet both shot 49s and Seiler finished with a 50. The Globe reported Berg’s 36 set a woman’s course record at Twin Hills.
Previously Grace Mardick held the nine-hole record with a 37. A gallery of 225 spectators followed the players around the course. Berg also entertained the crowd with a 45-minute golf clinic.
Berg turned pro in 1940 and signed an endorsement contract with Wilson. She then began to tour the states putting on golf clinics and exhibitions. At the time this was the best way to earn a steady living as a professional woman golfer. According to Elinor Nickerson in her book Golf: A Woman’s History, Berg “was reputed to have traveled 60,000 miles per year conducting classes and providing exhibitions.”
She also won over fifty times on the LPGA Tour. In 1946 she won the US Women’s Open and was the leading money winner on the LPGA Tour in 1954, 1955 and 1957. All three years she averaged over $16,000 per year. She won the LPGA Vare Trophy (lowest scoring average for the year) in 1953, 1955 and 1956. Glenna Collett Vare dominated women’s golf during the 1920s. She was one of the first six women to be inducted into the Women’s Golf Hall of Fame in 1950.
Berg in 1953 played 65 rounds and led the tour with a scoring average of 75.0. Her lowest season scoring average was 74.47 in 1956.
Berg was a charter member of the Ladies’ Professional Golf Association (LPGA). She became the organization’s first president serving from1949 -1952. In 1950 the LPGA established a Ladies’ Golf Hall of Fame (later named the Women’s Golf Hall of Fame). Berg was elected into the Hall of Fame the following year. She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1974.
In the 1974 Golf Annual her career was summed up, “Patty Berg’s achievements in golf are not measured by tournaments won or checks received. She introduced golf to more women than any other player.” She fulfilled that prophecy at Twin Hills on October 1, 1948 when she demonstrated her golf skills to a large gallery of young ladies.
