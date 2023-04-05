In the history of the Masters, Joan Chittenden has occupied one of the best seats at Augusta National Golf Course, sitting adjacent to the famed No. 12th tee box.
This golf shot is one of the most intimidating in the world because of the unpredictable, oscillating wind. Once the ball gets above the tree line the wind manipulates the ball’s flight, sending it to unexpected places, sometimes landing in unintended ground, sand or water.
Chittenden has watched golf’s greatest players react as the ball travels toward this devilish par three green. Player reactions are mixed, running the gamut from sheer delight to ultimate devastation. Since 1959, she has been able to watch this amazing, compelling drama unfold year after year.
All the golf holes at Augusta are named. No. 12 is known as Golden Bell. The hole was formerly named Three Pines, referring to the three pines that rested adjacent to the tee box. Later the hole was renamed Golden Bell after the deciduous flowery fragrant shrubs located behind the green.
This 155-yard hole’s distance has remained constant. During the early days the pros hit mid-irons. Today players hit wedges. Through the years the sand bunkers have been modified as well as the putting surface. The creek has also been widened.
The first tournament Joan witnessed was the 1959 Masters. In 1959, all eyes were focused on the 1958 champion, Arnold Palmer. News writers posed the question: Could Palmer be the first to repeat as a Masters winner? At this point in time no golfer had won back-to-back Masters.
What a difference a year makes. In the 1959 Masters, Palmer had the lead on the final nine going into the 12th hole. On this occasion Rae’s Creek got the best of him. His tee shot went for a swim. He wound up with a triple bogey, shot a 74, and finished in third place.
Art Wall’s day was considerably different. After 54 holes, Wall was six shots behind tournament leaders Arnold Palmer and Stan Leonard. On his final round, Wall birdied five of the last six holes to shoot a 66 and beat Cary Middlecoff by one stroke. On No. 18, Wall hit an 8-iron to 11 feet and then sunk the winning birdie putt.
1959 was a special year for Wall. He was named the Player of the Year. He received the PGA Tour’s Vardon Trophy for the lowest scoring average and led the tour with $53,167.60 in earnings.
Wall was on a hot streak leading up to the Masters. At the Bing Crosby National Pro-Am, he made only one par on the back nine and still won the tournament. Just one week before the Masters, Wall won the Azalea Open by three strokes.
Arthur Jonathan Wall Jr. was one of the Tour’s quiet, unsung heroes. This modest, unassuming player was known to purposely deflect any publicity. One notable achievement hard to shake was hitting 45 holes-in-one. Following a hole-in-one it is customary to buy everyone a drink in the clubhouse. It is a small wonder Wall did not die penniless from purchasing so many drinks at the 19th Hole.
Cary Middlecoff, who finished one stroke behind Wall in the 1959 Masters, is another fascinating figure who strolled the PGA Tour fairways. As a former winner, Middlecoff was familiar with Augusta National. He won the Masters in 1955 in convincing fashion, beating second place finisher Ben Hogan by 7 strokes and Sam Snead by 8 strokes.
Dr. Middlecoff’s career could have been as a practicing dentist. Instead, he traded his dental tools for a set of golf clubs. After turning pro, he won 39 times on the Tour. Two of his impressive wins were the 1949 and 1956 U. S. Opens. He almost won three but lost in an 18-hole playoff to Dick Mayer. Middlecoff was the leading money winner during the decade of the 1950s. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame and the PGA Hall of Fame. He has another connection to the Masters. In 1965, Middlecoff became one of the voice commentators for the Masters on CBS.
For the next few years, Joan would witness the immortal golfing legends of Palmer, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus win Masters. However, this was just the beginning as some of the greatest names in golf would triumph at Augusta National Golf Course.
As the years progressed new names like Raymond Floyd, Tom Watson, Steve Ballesteros, Ben Crenshaw, Bernhard Langer, Nick Faldo, Fred Couples, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler would be etched in the Masters record book. However as new champions emerged one thing remained constant, super fan Joan Chittenden sitting near the No. 12 tee box.
