As a football coach for Joplin the last seven years, at both the high school and middle school levels, Brad Cox knows exactly what keeps coaches doing what they love.
“Having Friday night lights, being in front of the fans and having the team around you, there’s nothing like that,” Cox said.
Cox won’t just be under the lights coaching football for the Eagles.
This winter, Cox will have a team around him inside Kaminsky Gymnasium as he was named Joplin’s new girls basketball coach, the school announced on Wednesday morning. Cox replaced Luke Floyd, who was hired to lead Willard’s girls program after two seasons with the Eagles.
“We are excited to hire Brad,” Joplin athletics director Matt Hiatt said. “He has previous girls basketball coaching experience, even though everybody knows him best as a football coach. He is already extremely involved and connected in our youth programs. He’s very invested into our school both as a coach, as a teacher and in our community.
“We are extremely excited to bring him on. I think our girls are going to look forward to playing for Coach Cox. I think Coach Cox will do a great job of continuing where Coach Floyd left off and making our program better everyday.”
Most recently Cox has been involved in coaching boys basketball for Joplin in a middle school capacity.
Cox’s first head coaching stop came at Southwest High School in Kansas City, where he led the girls basketball program in 2010-11. After that, he ran the gym for inner-city schools in Kansas City and went on to become the assistant boys coach at Grandview in 2013-14.
“As I’ve gotten a little older, this was the time to hop back into it,” Cox said. “It has been awhile since I have coached girls, but I have a daughter and she is very involved in the program with all of her friends. It seemed like a perfect opportunity to help build a program.
“I’m from around Joplin, and I don’t plan on going anywhere any time soon. My plan is for my kids to graduate through here and that will be at least another eight to 10 years. I’m excited about that.”
Floyd finished his stint at Joplin with a 19-34 overall record. His last season saw the Eagles go 12-15, which is the program’s winningest season in over a decade.
Last season, Joplin also picked up its first two Central Ozark Conference wins since joining the league back in 2018-19.
“It has been a great two years,” Floyd said. “I’m very thankful to Joplin for giving us the chance to come here and work, for all our girls that bought into our vision for the program and put in lots of time and effort. I feel like we have really turned a corner. Even though we’re leaving, I’m really excited to see where they go moving forward.
“(This new opportunity) is a bit scary. I think it’s a good fit for our family. We’re looking forward to getting there and getting started in the next few weeks.”
Cox met with the players on Wednesday and emphasized stability.
“For these seniors, this will be their third coach,” Cox said. “We talked about building a foundation and how the foundation of a house has to be perfect. If it’s not perfect, the walls could come down. It weakens the roof. What our foundation is going to be built on is defense, toughness and aggression.
“We are going to be one of the toughest teams around. If you can bring that to girls basketball, I think it gives you a great opportunity to win, whether you are bigger or smaller. It’s like the old saying, ‘It’s not the size of the dog, but it’s the fight in the size of the dog.’ That’s what we are going to be preaching. After I told that to the girls today, I saw a bunch of smiles. A couple of girls came up to me afterwards and said, ‘That’s exactly what we want. We want to be aggressive.’”
Cox will also continue on as Joplin’s offensive line coach.
“We know he’s going to be super busy doing both,” Hiatt said. “But he is very committed. We know he’s going to pour his heart and soul into both programs. For us to get our girls basketball program where we want it, we need somebody that can continue to build relationships and get people excited about our program.
“I think that’s one of Brad’s greatest skills is he knows the game and can teach the game, but also builds great relationships not only with the kids, but within the community as well. I think that’s going to be extremely important and one of his best qualities. It’s something he will do well as he moves forward.”
Needless to say, Cox called the next chapter of his coaching career a great opportunity.
“I can personally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Cox said. “We have a ton of talent here right now. Our expectation is to go out and compete, be tough. The girls we have are willing to build that and leave their legacy and tell their kids one day when we win a COC, a district or win state, that they started this progress.”
