CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Brad Shorter has decided to step down as the high school girls basketball coach at Carl Junction.
"I have most definitely enjoyed every minute of it," Shorter said. "I'm going to miss this program and these kids."
He said his decision was based on keeping his "priorities in check."
"Faith first, then family, then school and basketball," he said. "I felt like this was a time where I needed to let something go in order to spend more time with my family and see my son more as he grows up."
Shorter's daughter, Hali, is graduating from Carl Junction in May after having her father as a head coach for four years.
During Hali's senior season, she and Brad both discussed the joys of being on the basketball court with one another for four years. Now, Shorter will get the chance to do that with his son, Maddox, on the baseball field.
Maddox will be a freshman at CJHS next year and his father will be an assistant on the diamond for superintendent and head baseball coach Phil Cook.
Shorter steps away from head coaching with an overall record of 485-134. In his nine seasons at Carl Junction during his second stint, he won eight consecutive district championships, eight Central Ozark Conference titles and reached the Final Four of the state tournament five times.
The Bulldogs were state runner-up this year and never got a chance to see if they could win it all in 2020 when COVID-19 canceled the state tournament.
Shorter coached a total of 21 seasons of high school basketball. He began his career in his hometown of Lockwood, Missouri. He coached the Tigers' boys program for three years and then moved to Carl Junction to coach girls for three seasons. He spent six seasons at Webb City before ending up back at Carl Junction for his final nine.
Shorter said some people may believe he was moving around to be with specific talent.
"That is 100% not true," Shorter said.
In fact, during his time at Webb City, his kids remained in school at Carl Junction while his wife taught there as well.
Instead, Shorter had been seeking a position at Pittsburg State University to be an assistant under Lane Lord during his final season at Webb City.
He resigned from his coaching position at Webb City once he thought things were lined up for him to make that coaching transition. Shorter said he had worked things out with Webb City Athletic Director John Roderique to continue teaching at WCHS and maybe coach some freshman baseball or something to stay involved with the school while taking the assistant gig at PSU as well. However, those plans fell through and Shorter knew he had to find another head coaching job.
"I had to get back into coaching somehow and a spot opened up here at CJ and it just worked out for my family," Shorter said. "Those two weeks after the job at Pitt State fell through and I had resigned at Webb, I can remember I was miserable. I was extremely sad and frustrated."
It worked out on the court as well with the state tournament appearances and some of the talent that came out of Carl Junction during Shorter's time at the helm.
Katie Scott earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors for CJ in 2020. Destiny Buerge was all-COC co-player of the year this year.
"To be able to help them attain those goals was quite awesome. Pretty special, you know?" Shorter said.
That's a big part of what he was able to enjoy about his job. Being a part of the kids' lives is something Shorter said he really relished.
"That's what I wanted to do. Coach and change kids' lives," Shorter said. "I've enjoyed that piece and being able to help each and every one of them and help them be the best player and human they can be."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.