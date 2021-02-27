New Missouri Southern football coach Atiba Bradley announced his assistant coaches on Friday.
The 12-man staff is a combination of five holdovers from former coach Jeff Sims’ staff and seven new faces.
“I’m very excited about the coaches I have been able to assemble to help me mold and lead our team,” Bradley said in a release. “They come with a variety of backgrounds and experiences that will serve as a great resource for our players.
“The commonality with this staff is the ability to coach, mentor, recruit at a very high level. I’m only as good as the people I surround myself with, and I feel very confident with the group of coaches working with me. We all share a vision and a common goal of winning an MIAA championship at Missouri Southern.”
Those remaining on staff are associate head coach/offensive line coach Matt Rahl, defensive coordinator Joe Bettasso, tight ends coach Sean McGrath, strength and conditioning coach Zach Shaw and director of operations Rylee Hartwell.
Adam Austin is the Lions’ new offensive coordinator. He coached two years at Eastern Kentucky, which in 2019 led the Ohio Valley Conference and was 20th nationally in rushing while averaging 30 points per game. Austin spent the last six months as an assistant at Garden City Community College.
Reggie Mitchell, the running backs coach, has more than 33 years of experience and coached or recruited 33 players who have been selected in the NFL Draft — six of them first-round selections.
Most recently he was running backs coach at UTEP in 2018-19. Before that he spent two years at Arkansas and six years at Kansas, also as running backs coach.
The other new assistants:
Chance Alberswerth, defensive line coach, was a graduate assistant at the University of Nevada, whose defensive coordinator Brian Ward was an assistant at MSSU under John Ware. Alberswerth is familiar with the MIAA, having been the linebackers coach at Missouri Western in 2015.
Michael Gallo, assistant defensive line coach, was inside linebackers coach the last two years at Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Colton Meyers, recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach, spent the last five years at McKendree, which is Bradley’s former place of employment.
Mitch Leppke, defensive backs coach, spent two seasons at Quincy. In 2019 Quincy led he Great Lakes Valley Conference and was 15th in NCAA Division II with 16 interceptions. Quincy’s defense forced 26 turnovers that season.
Trey Porter, assistant defensive backs coach, joins the Lions after being an assistant at Jackson (Ga.) High School.
