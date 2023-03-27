Catcher Bradley Wagner went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs to power McAuley Catholic to a 5-4 baseball win Monday against visiting Verona.
The Wildcats took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning before McAuley tied the game in the bottom of that inning and scored two more runs to lead 5-3 in the fourth. Verona plated its only other run in the fifth.
Noah Black aided the McAuley cause, going 2 for 3 with one RBI.
First baseman Kayden Cornelison went 2 for 3 and drove in three of the Wildcats’ runs.
Joseph Rocco-Bazzano struck out 12 batters and walked one in going the distance on the mound for McAuley.
Each team had seven hits with McAuley committing two errors compared to three for Verona.
