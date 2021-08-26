The Neosho football team kicks off a new era on Friday night as first-year head coach Brandon Taute and the Wildcats head to Republic to open the 2021 season.
“I’m excited for it, but honestly, it doesn’t feel any different than any other football game I’ve coached in in my career,” Taute said. “I’ve got a great group of assistant coaches who are taking the pressure off of me. We have a good group of kids, too, and we’re just focused on them. So the nerves haven’t hit me yet even though they may hit later. Right now I’m just looking forward to a great night of football.”
Taute, formerly the offensive coordinator at Joplin, takes the helm of a Neosho program that is coming off an 0-10 season and has won two game the previous two years.
The Wildcats return 17 letter winners from last year’s squad but will have many new faces making up their starting unit as well as their coaching staff. The team will also have a new-look offense similar to the spread offense Taute utilized at Joplin in previous years.
“We’re excited and ready to find out where we stand, what we’re doing well and what we need to work on,” Taute said. “It’s tough to know what our identity will evolve into over the course of the season since we haven’t had a lot of live action yet. We’ve got a lot of kids that we feel good about and think have had great summers, but you don’t really know until they’re under those lights. It might take us a little while to figure out our identity as a team. … We’ll find out a lot on Friday night.”
And Taute won’t be the only one making his head coaching debut on Friday night. Longtime Kansas coach Ryan Cornelsen is in his first year as the head coach at Republic, which is seeking its first winning season since 2015.
“Outside of that, we don’t know a ton about them,” Tate said of Republic. “We have a scouting report, but they have a new staff with a new head coach and several assistants that are brand new. They didn’t go to a jamboree either. So we obviously don’t have any jamboree film.
“We’re going to be forced to kind of figure some things out on the fly. I feel like we have a pretty good idea on some of the things they’re going to do to attack us offensively and some of the the things they’ll do to defend against us. We’ll adapt just like anyone has to do in Week 1. Nobody really knows everything to expect against an opponent this early.”
Republic returns several two-way skill players in Avery Moody (QB-SS), Hayden Jones (WR-DB), Chase Buford (WR-DB), Ezekiel Meads (RB-DB), Connor Sandridge (RB-LB) and Gavyn Beckner (QB-LB). The Tigers also return a considerable amount of experience up front with Micah Erickson, Trysten Hart, Derek Kabetske, Tyler Burks and Dean Marcum each seeing action on Republic’s offensive and defensive lines a season ago.
Republic picked up a 21-0 win over Neosho in last year’s meeting at Bob Anderson Stadium in Neosho. The Wildcats have won three of the last five games in the series since 2017.
Friday night’s kickoff is slated for 7 in Republic.
“Republic has a new stadium and new complex, and the facilities are great,” Taute said. “They usually have a pretty good crowd, too. Especially with two new head coaches, there’s going to be a lot of excitement for both teams. So we expect to have a a good crowd and have people flying around the field. It’s all brand new for Republic as well this year. So it’s an even playing field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.