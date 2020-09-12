Nose tackle Brandon Williams and the Baltimore Ravens have restructured his contract, giving Williams more guaranteed money and the team more cap space.
First reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, Williams’ new contract has a base value of $15.75 million over the next two years and includes $8.25 million guaranteed. With his old contract, Williams was to receive $19 million over the next two years with no guarantees.
The new contract also gives the Ravens $3 million in cap space. The Ravens had $7 million in cap space before this deal.
Williams, former All-American defensive tackle at Missouri Southern and a one-time Pro Bowl selection, was the Ravens’ third-round draft pick in 2013. On today’s opening day roster, Williams is the Ravens’ third-longest defensive player behind cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine.
SAINTS, KAMARA AGREEON EXTENSION
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara agreed to a five-year extension, the club announced Saturday.
A person familiar with the contract says it is worth up to $75 million on paper, but that the final season includes a large non-guaranteed payment that effectively limits the team’s obligation to $50 million from 2021 to 2024.
A third-round draft choice out of Tennessee and offensive rookie of the year in 2017, Kamara and Atlanta receiver Julio Jones are the only players to surpass 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons.
VIKINGS SIGN COOKTO EXTENSION
The Minnesota Vikings signed running back Dalvin Cook to a five-year, $63 million contract extension Saturday, giving their dual-threat star some security the day before the season opener.
The deal comes with $28.2 million in guaranteed money for Cook, who was picked for his first Pro Bowl last year after becoming the eighth different player to reach 1,000 rushing yards in Vikings history. Since he was drafted in the second round in 2017 out of Florida State, Cook has missed 21 of a possible 52 games due to injuries.
In 2019, he came the closest to a full season, sitting out twice with shoulder trouble yet still finishing seventh in the league with 1,654 yards from scrimmage. He had 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-highest single season total in franchise history, and 519 receiving yards.
NFL openers
Thursday’s Results
Kansas City 34, Houston 20
Today’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, noon
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon
Las Vegas at Carolina, noon
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
Seattle at Atlanta, noon
Philadelphia at Washington, noon
Miami at New England, noon
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon
Chicago at Detroit, noon
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 6:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 9:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.