NEOSHO, Mo. — The Branson boys tennis team upended Neosho 9-0 on Thursday afternoon at NHS.
Neosho falls to 0-9 on the season.
In singles action, Jack Dawson defeated Christian Williams 8-1 at No. 1, Preston Voltz topped Ryno Lee 8-0 at No. 2 and Andrew Makuch defeated Chandler Weber 8-0 at No. 3.
Heath Stack, Holden Vansickle and Cole Matthews also won singles matches for the Pirates. Branson won all doubles matches as well.
Neosho plays host to Webb City on Tuesday.
