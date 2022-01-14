The Joplin girls basketball team came within striking distance of winning its first conference game since joining the Central Ozark Conference in 2018-19.
But Branson overcame a 21-12 first-half deficit and flipped the script with a 38-25 second half outburst to earn a 50-46 victory over Joplin on Friday night inside Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“I thought we played a really good first half,” Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. “I thought we played hard. We matched their effort. Not to take anything away from Branson. In the second half, they took the game. They wanted it. They took control and made sure they got the win. We said it coming into the season and we’ve said it all season. At some point, we have to get past Joplin beating Joplin. I thought tonight we beat ourselves.
“That’s not to discredit anything Branson did. They made plays when they had to, but I would guess we had 30 turnovers —at least half of those are us simply throwing the ball out of bounds. That’s us not stepping to the free throw line and knocking down free throws when we need them. At the end of the day, that’s on us. We have to get better.”
The Pirates (7-5, 1-1 COC) started the second half on a 7-2 run that was capped by a fastbreak layup from Rachel Riveros to cut the score to 23-19 at the 5:23 mark in the third quarter.
Joplin answered with a quick 5-0 burst to 28-19 lead after a 3-pointer from Brooke Nice. Branson erupted with 12 unanswered points after Maci Rogers capped the run with a trey of her own to give the Pirates’ a 31-28 lead with 2:18 to play in the quarter.
The Eagles found their footing on the offensive end over the final two minutes, going on a 6-0 run to grab a 35-31 lead after a transition layup from Ella Hafer with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
Branson took control in the fourth quarter. The Pirates opened the frame on an 8-2 run and took a 39-37 lead following a layup from Taylor Foster with 6:14 to go in the game.
After trading scores to 40-38, Emma Floyd knocked down a pull-up jumper from the free throw line to tie the game with 4:18 to play. But that proved to be the final lead change as Lilli Sever banked in a 3-pointer to give Branson a 43-40 lead with 2:57 left in the game.
The Pirates sealed the game with timely free throw shooting down the stretch.
“Branson played like a team that wanted to go out and win the game,” Floyd said. “They took it to us and we played like a team that hoped Branson would give it to us. There is not a team on our schedule that will give us a game.”
The first quarter was one of runs as Joplin came roaring out of the gates on a 9-0 run. However, Branson answered with eight unanswered tallies to trim the deficit to 9-8 by the end of the final whistle.
Joplin’s stifling defense took over in the second quarter. The Eagles limited Branson to a minuscule four points in the stanza to stretch their lead out to 21-12 at the break.
The Pirates featured well-balanced scoring with 11 different individuals that scored. Branson was led by Hadley Houston and Foster with 13 points each.
Riveros and Joanna Lasman had five points apiece.
Leading the Eagles (6-8, 0-2 COC) was Nice with a game-high 15 points. Hafer and Floyd finished with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
“It’s just us believing in ourselves,” Nice said. “I told them they are a good basketball team. Everybody can see it except for the girls. We have to have a consistent effort and take care of the basketball. That’s a part of the learning process. Unfortunately, we are just not there yet.”
Joplin plays at Hillcrest at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.
