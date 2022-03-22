WEBB CITY, Mo. — You often hear the phrase “a game of inches” when talking about sports.
That phrase could have certainly been used Tuesday night at Chuck Barnes Field when Webb City (0-2) and Branson (4-0) squared off for an early season non-conference matchup that ended 5-4 in favor of the Pirates.
“We battled back,” Webb City head coach Flave Darnell said. “That’s two games now in a row here we had a chance to win in the seventh and were unable to. We’ve played two games and lost both by one run.”
Kaylor Darnell was at the plate for the Cardinals, trailing 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh. With runners on the corners, Darnell struck a pitch right down the third-base line.
The hard-hit grounder was in fair territory as it hopped down the line but it appeared to cross over to the left side just before bouncing over the bag for a foul ball.
The home-plate umpire waved it off and called it foul.
Darnell would end up going down swinging for the second out of the inning.
Webb City began a small rally after that.
Aiden Brock drove a liner into left field to score Cade Wilson to make it 5-3. The next batter, Kenley Hood lined a single up the middle that was deflected off the mitt of Branson pitcher James Ryan Houston.
The ball still had just enough on to roll between the middle infielders and into center field for another two-out single and RBI as Eric Fitch crossed the plate.
Cy Darnell flew out to right field to end the game as the Cardinals’ rally came to a close.
“We had some good at-bats and kept battling,” coach Darnell said. “We’re going to stick with it and keep getting better.”
Branson used a four-run fourth inning to give themselves a cushion behind the pitching of starter Kale Lankton.
“We talk about all the time, if you throw strikes and dominate the routine play, and just find enough offense you’ll find ways to win,” said first-year Branson coach Kirk Harryman, who was the longtime coach at Joplin.
Lankton threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed three hits, three runs and walked six. The senior struck out five Webb City hitters as well.
“Kale, (Lankton) that’s his first start of the year, I thought his changeup was going really well today and he was throwing it a lot,” Harryman said. “And I can’t say enough the job coach (Luke) Cheever does with our pitchers and what they’ve accomplished so far this year. Four games and for them all to pitch as well as they have it’s a pretty exciting start for our pitching staff.”
The Pirates began their scoring when Heath Cole came to the plate facing a 1-0 deficit with runners on first and third. Cole slapped a pitch into the opposite field driving in Andrew Bristow from third. Cade Grimm was caught trying to score all the way from first base to hold the score at one a piece. Cole wound up with a triple on the play.
Branson wasn’t done. The Pirates started their own two-out rally.
Kaleb Vejraska drew a walk and then stole second base. Ridge Schroeder was also walked by Webb City’s Gavin Stowell. After back-to-back walks and loading the bases, Cardinals’ head coach Flave Darnell went to get Stowell and bring in Kaylor Darnell.
“Overall, we put too many guys on base,” coach Darnell said. “We were just way too wild. We had some wild pitches and some passed balls, so some of those freebies we talked about. You don’t want to give up those free (bases) and we were a little unsuccessful on that today.”
Darnell hit the first batter he faced to give Branson a 2-1 lead. Collin Ross hit a high pop-up on the infield. Landon Johnson charged in from third base to call off Darnell but the ball fell to the turf allowing to runs to score and capped off Branson’s four-run inning.
“I think we grinded out some at-bats,” Harryman said. “We’re still trying to find our identity a little bit offensively. We caught a break with the fly ball there on the infield.”
Webb City’s first run came on Fitch’s drive to right field in the third inning that was deep enough to allow William Hayes to tag up and score from third base.
Branson tallied its fifth run when Carter Jenkins singled in Javen Finkbone during the top of the 6th.
The Pirates were led at the plate by Bristow who finished 2 for 3 with a run scored and a walk. Wilson also went 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Cardinals.
Stowell pitched 3 2/3 innings allowing two hits, four runs while walking six and striking out five. Kaylor Darnell pitched 1 1/3 innings of work and gave up two hits and a run.
Walker Sweet slammed the door and allowed Webb City’s offense the chance to come back by throwing two scoreless innings. Sweet faced seven batters and struck six of them out while allowing only one hit.
Webb City plays Kickapoo in the opening round of the Willard Tournament on Thursday.
