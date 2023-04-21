Branson compiled a 22-3 individual match record Friday to win the six-team Joplin Tennis Tournament.
Willard ended 20-5 to place second, while Springfield Glendale finished 12-12 for third, Joplin 11-14 for fourth, Clever 5-20 for fifth and Joplin Junior Varsity 4-21 for sixth.
In dual competition Joplin had a record of 2-3. The Eagles defeated Clever 4-1 and Joplin Junior Varsity 5-0, and lost to Branson 4-1, Glendale 3-2 and Willard 5-0.
The Eagles No. 1 player, Adam Badr, won four of his five matches. He defeated Branson's Jack Dawson 6-4, Glendale's Eli Hancock 6-2, Clever's Cade Clements 6-1, and Joplin Junior Varsity's Oscar Kienzin 6-3. His 6-1 loss was to Willard's Caden Lingenfelser.
"Adam was hitting his serves well and played out great points throughout the day," said Joplin coach Aaron Stump.
Joplin will play at Webb City at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.