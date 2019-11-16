HAYS, Kan. — Missouri Southern junior outside hitter Janelle Brehm added her name to the history books in the Lions’ 25-20, 17-25, 18-25, 23-25 road loss to Fort Hays State on Saturday.
Brehm became the 11th student-athlete to reach 1,000 career kills in the Lions’ program. She finished with 24 kills and 20 digs against the Tigers, hitting .279 in the match. Brehm now has 1,016 kills in her career and sits just eight kills outside of the top 10.
The Lions (13-17, 6-14 MIAA) move on to play in the opening round of the MIAA Volleyball Tournament inside Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions will take on No. 2 Nebraska-Kearney at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Emalee Lowe had 22 digs, while Morgan Nash had a double-double with 40 assists and 11 digs for the Lions. Alicia Pickett finished with seven kills and five blocks.
Fort Hays (7-21, 4-16 MIAA) was led by Delaney Humm, who finished with 20 kills and 19 digs.
The Lions led 12-9 midway through the first set after a kill from Brehm and pushed the lead to 17-13 before an ace from Pickett later finished off the set.
Southern led the second set, which had six ties and four lead changes, 8-4 early on, before Fort Hays State tied the score at nine and went ahead 10-9 on the next play. A 5-1 run from the Tigers built a 22-16 lead, with FHSU scoring the final three points to take the second set.
Leading the third set 14-12, the Tigers went on an 11-6 run to win the set and build a 2-1 advantage. Southern led 16-11 in the fourth set before the Tigers rallied to close out the win.
