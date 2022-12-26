Joplin history has always been one of my favorite topics, and when it comes to local sports, I grew up hearing stories about the rivalry between Parkwood and Memorial, the standout athletes for both schools and the iconic games they were involved in.
During a recent holiday gathering, the subject turned to the Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament — though it hasn’t always gone by that name. A family member mentioned beating Neosho for third place in 1971 while playing for McAuley. Naturally, I had to dig in to the archives to read more.
That got me thinking about Joplin’s history in the tournament. It’s been three years since the Joplin boys took part, which is a shame because Joplin has enjoyed a storied past there.
Joplin won the tournament the first year it was held, in 1955. That first invitational consisted of a dozen other schools besides Joplin: Fairview, Webb City, Granby, Anderson, Monett, Cassville, Marionville, Neosho, Pierce City, Golden City, Rocky Comfort and Aurora.
Joplin, which had won the Missouri Class A championship over Northeast (Kansas City) a season earlier, entered the 1955 tournament with a 7-0 record and an 18-game winning streak overall. The legendary Russ Kaminsky was about 12 years into a 33-year career coaching Joplin High and then Parkwood.
Led by Bob Turner, “big” Fred English and Jim Dailey, Kaminsky’s bunch beat Granby by 35 in the first round, Anderson by 17 in the second round and Cassville by 28 in the semifinals. It was Joplin over Pierce City in the championship, though I couldn’t find a final score in the New Year’s Day paper.
It took another two decades for Joplin to claim another Neosho championship, and this time it was Memorial High School — which won in 1976, ’77, ’78, ’79, ’80 and ’84, according to tournament records.
Coach Mike O’Rourke’s Eagles entered the 1976 event with a 7-0 record and averaging an eye-popping 89 points per game. Three players were scoring in double figures: Cat Johnson (19.7 points per game), Mike Hill (18.8) and James Fields (13.4). They were the top seed in the field, which included Carthage, Lamar, McAuley, East Newton, McDonald County, Monett and Neosho.
That Memorial team drubbed the host Wildcats by 40 in the opener with forwards Hill and Fields each scoring 18, guards Johnson and Tony Thompson scoring 17 and 15, respectively, and reserve guard Joe Jameson adding 12.
Senior center Kevin Sadler grabbed 16 rebounds and scored 12 points in a 26-point win against McDonald County in the semifinals.
In the championship, Memorial faced off with a 7-1 Carthage team that featured Felix Wright, who went on to enjoy a lengthy NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. The Tigers’ only loss was against Memorial in the championship game of the Carthage Invitational earlier in the month.
Joplin won the game 65-54, with Thompson scoring a game-high 22 points.
“The 5-11 senior guard was deadly from the 12-20 foot range in turning in one of his better performances of the year,” the Globe wrote.
Carthage’s 6-foot-7 center, Dale Tapley, scored 16 points, Keith Lambeth had 13 and Wright added 11 for the Tigers.
In 1977, Memorial again entered the Neosho tournament with an unbeaten record. The Eagles blasted Carthage 115-68 in the first round, coming two points shy of the school record for points. Cat Johnson had 29, as well as eight of the team’s 27 steals, and Memorial forced a total of 44 turnovers.
The Eagles went on to beat McDonald County for the championship with Johnson scoring 28, Fields scoring 18 and Joe Jameson 16.
Hall of Fame teams
Worth noting: the Memorial teams from 1974 to 1978 were collectively inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. The Eagles made three-straight appearances in the state championship game, finishing second in 1976 and winning titles in ’77 and ’78. They were a combined 62-1 those championship years and went 31-0 in the 1977-78 season.
The 1979 Memorial team beat Monett, Carthage, Neosho and McDonald County to win the title. Senior guard Loren Huff, who averaged about 20 points per game, was the star of that team, which also featured forward Eric Carr, center Marvin Rodgers and guard Charley Massey. Each of them averaged at least 10 points per game.
Guard Jerry Sparks was the hero in 1980 tournament. He nailed a 17-foot jumper with just three seconds remaining to give the Eagles a two-point win against McDonald County in the finale. But the tournament used a round robin format that season, so Memorial had to wait to see if Neosho could beat Carthage a day later (actually Jan. 3, 1981). The Wildcats pulled it off and the Eagles were crowned champions due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Then, in 1984, Marques Rodgers turned in a double-double against Aurora in the first round. He scored with 32 seconds left to break a tie game against Carthage in the semifinals, with Wayne Cooper adding two free throws to seal it. And against McDonald County in the championship, guard Brian Petty scored the go-ahead basket with 1:11 remaining. Rodgers came up with a loose ball a few seconds later, and Petty dished to Wayne Cooper for a layup with 27 seconds left. Memorial won by three points.
And that was the last time a team from Joplin won the Neosho championship.
