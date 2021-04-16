On a brilliant spring day, Les Jarman, Ken White and I followed tradition at Stockton Lake.
When the white bass and walleyes head up the rivers and creeks to spawn, we know it’s time for our reunion.
It’s been that way for almost 40 years. It started when I met Jarman, a longtime guide at Stockton, during a Kansas City Sportshow. He invited me down to go fishing, I accepted and we had a great day catching big white bass.
It wasn’t long before, White, a veteran outdoors writer and a good friend of mine, joined us. I still have faded newspaper clippings of some of the stories I did for The Kansas City Star of our days of past glory.
We’re all senior citizens now. White is 92, and Jarman and I are in our 70s. But we still get a jolt of spring fever when it’s time to get together and go fishing again.
On this day, we had another reminder of our advancing age. Jarman’s adult son, Luke, came along. Luke wasn’t even born when Les started guiding at Stockton 45 years ago.
Now, father and son join to run the Specialized Guide Service for Stockton Lake. Once the walleyes and white bass make their spawning run up tributaries such as Turnback Creek, the Big and Little Sac rivers, and Maize Creek, Les and Luke are usually among the first to know.
“Once the water temperature gets to 45 degrees, you’d better be on these rivers fishing,” Les said. “These walleyes start moving up early — a lot earlier than most people think. Once the water warms up a little, the white bass will start their run, and you’ll have both species in the rivers at the same time.”
The spawning runs can yield some of the biggest catches of the year. The females are heavy with eggs and the shad they are feeding on. Les Jarman caught a 10-pound walleye several years ago fishing in one of Stockton’s tributaries. Luke has landed walleyes up to 7 1/2 pounds.
The action starts in March, but it doesn’t reach its peak until April. A separate group of walleyes and white bass will spawn along rocky banks on the main lake, but the river migration starts first.
The fish will move up in waves, often relating to the riffles where they spawn. The trick is finding which riffles.
“They’ll go up these rivers as far as they can go,” Les Jarman said. “I’ve caught them as far as 15 miles from the mouth of the lake.”
We didn’t have to go that far when we fished on a recent weekday. With Les Jarman and White in one boat and me and Luke in another, we started in Turnback Creek at a spot where Les had caught 30 whites two days earlier. But they weren’t there.
“They’re always moving,” Luke said. “That’s the hard part of fishing these spawning runs — finding them. Anybody can catch them once they find ’em.”
Les and Luke then headed into the Big Sac, and the fishing was considerably different. On one of Luke’s first casts, his chartreuse swimming minnow attracted the attention of a male walleye. He set the hook and had the fish in the boat after a short fight.
On the next cast, he had a hefty white bass. And a short way down the bank, he caught another white.
“That shows how much they’ll move,” Luke said. “I was just in here the other day and didn’t catch a thing.”
Within eyesight, Jarman and White also were catching fish. No, it wasn’t the torrid fishing you can experience during the spawning runs. But there were walleyes and white bass in both live wells. And both Jarmans knew there would be more to come as April progressed.
“The good fishing can be stretched out to May some years,” Luke Jarman said. “They won’t all spawn at the same time. And even after the walleyes and white bass have spawned, we’ll catch them sometimes as they move back down to the main lake.”
The Jarmans like to use suspending jerkbaits or crankbaits when they target the large walleyes. They use light spinning tackle and 4-pound test line for the white bass. They cast a swimming minnow, a popular Ozarks plastic bait with a curly tail, most of the time.
White and I have been following Les’ lead and using those baits for years. They produced many years ago, and they produce today.
“It’s just good to get together again,” White said. “We’ve put a lot of fish in the boat over the years.”
