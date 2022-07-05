They say a hitter knows right away if they found the sweet spot of the bat or not.
Caden Bressler found the sweet spot and more.
The Division II Washburn commit belted an emphatic walk-off blast to send the Joplin Outlaws past the Clarinda A’s 14-12 in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night at historic Joe Becker Stadium.
“I hit it and I knew it was gone,” Bressler said. “That’s the first one I hit that I knew was a no-doubter. It feels good. This is a big win for us.”
Perhaps Bressler should buy a lottery ticket because he called his shot in the eighth. The two-run bomb punctuated a massive comeback from Joplin, which trailed by a whopping 8-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
“I told those guys in the eighth, ‘We are going to win this game,’” Bressler said. “I will win this game. Sure as crap, Carson Johnson worked a walk. I came up and got a fastball inside and drove it out.”
The Outlaws, improving to 14-14 on the season, upped their win streak to three games and remain atop the MINK South Division. Clarinda slipped to 19-9.
Simply put, Bressler’s home run couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for Joplin.
Added Outlaws skipper Gonzalo Gonzalez, “He (Bressler) was due. He’s been hitting the ball hard. He’s been having a lot of good at-bats for us. The fact he was able to get the barrel out in front, I’ve been waiting to see that. It was great for him. It’s great momentum for us going into tomorrow against these guys. These guys are the best team in the MINK, in my opinion. To be able to come out and beat them, it’s a big confidence booster for us.”
Joplin’s comeback started when a two-run double from Carson Carpenter and two-run homer from Tyler Davis sliced the deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth.
After the A’s answered with one in the fifth, Matt Campbell trimmed the deficit to 9-5 with a sacrifice fly in the home half of the inning. Johnson followed with an RBI triple one inning later as suddenly the Outlaws’ looked up at a three-run hole.
Clarinda plated two runs in the seventh to extend its lead to 11-6, but Joplin continued to chip away with four runs in the home half of the inning.
Garrett Chun collected a clutch two-run triple, while Joe Ricchio had a run-scoring single and later scored on a wild pitch as the Outlaws’ cut the score to 11-10.
The A’s got one back in the eighth to take a two-run advantage, but Chun smacked a two-run double as Joplin tied the game at 12-12 in the bottom half of the frame.
Then in the top of the ninth, Outlaw reliever Cole White faced some turbulence with the bases loaded and only one out. But the righty buckled down in a big way by inducing a popout and groundout to get out of the inning unscathed.
White, who worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, earned the win.
“That’s Cole White right there,” Gonzalez said. “If there was anyone I would let work through things tonight, it was going to be him. He’s one of those guys I really do trust to be able to get a job done with runners on and less than two outs.”
Chun led Joplin’s offense by going 2 for 2 with four driven in.
Bryce Phelps suffered the loss for Clarinda. He surrendered three runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings of work.
Tab Tracy paced the A’s offense, going 2 for 4 with three walks and five runs scored.
Gonzalez said the biggest thing that stood out about Joplin’s latest comeback win was heart.
“That was all heart,” the first-year skipper said. “The guys didn’t give up in their at-bats. Obviously, in that inning that went away from us, the guys that came in after Connor (Peck) did a really good job of controlling the game, controlling the pace of the game and the play of the game. So kudos goes out to my pitchers and the same thing with my hitters for not giving in and having the heart to fight through this game.”
As Bressler put it, “We’ve battled a lot. Our pitchers have struggled, but they are starting to find their groove again. Being down 8-0 and coming back to win this one, it’s big.”
Joplin concludes a home two-game set against Clarinda at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
