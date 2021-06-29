Soon, Aaron Ashby will step foot on a big-league mound.
The former Crowder College ace has received the long-awaited phone call. He has been called-up by the Milwaukee Brewers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Milwaukee is calling up left-hander Aaron Ashby, sources tell ESPN. Very impressive in spring training and has struck out 56 in 38 IP at AAA. Has also issued 24 walks. Expected to work out of the bullpen. Along with Ethan Small, he’s part of Brewers’ next generation of pitchers.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 29, 2021
His big league promotion comes after the Brewers’ moved Ashby to the Triple-A Nashville bullpen earlier this month to position him for an eventual call up.
“He’s one of our top people and we think he can help the big league club, at least out of the ‘pen initially,” Nashville manager Rick Sweet said in a radio interview. “We do see him as a starter, so this is not a (permanent) move to the bullpen. We did this with (Corbin) Burnes. We did it a little bit with (Brandon) Woodruff, too, and Josh Hader. They were all starters with me, and of those guys, both Burnes and Hader went to the bullpen before they went to the big leagues. … So this is a move for this year. It’s a move thinking that (Ashby) will be able to help the major league team out of the bullpen, but ultimately, he’s a major league starter.
“This will be an easy conversion for Ashby. The first few times, we’ll set it up to where we know what day he’s going to throw, and after that, he’ll become a regular reliever. But he’ll pitch more than one inning. He’ll be a two-inning, maybe three-inning guy. He’ll be a multiple-inning guy.”
The 23-year-old opened eyes with an electrifying spring for the Brewers. The elite southpaw followed that up with a dominant start at Nashville, pitching to a 2.93 ERA over his first six starts of the season.
In 12 outings total (six relief appearances), he’s fanned an impressive 56 batters through 38 innings of work.
Ashby is rated as MLB Pipeline’s No. 7 prospect in the Milwaukee farm system. His calling card is a "nasty slider" which Pipeline says is one of the best breaking balls in the Brewers system.
Ashby's slider highlights a diverse arsenal of pitches that includes a fastball, which was reportedly up to 95-97 miles per hour while topping out at 98. He throws a changeup that gives him three quality "big league-caliber pitches" along with a curveball that keeps hitters off balance.
“Ashby has an athletic but funky delivery that adds a layer of deception to everything Ashby throws and makes him especially tough against lefties," Pipeline's scouting report says. "His athleticism plays in helping to disrupt hitters’ timing by adding and subtracting with his pitches and by varying the leg lift and stride in his delivery. If he keeps his complicated delivery in check, Ashby has the arsenal and know-how to be a mid-rotation starter.”
When he makes his major-league debut, Ashby will become the eighth Roughrider in program history to play at baseball’s highest level, per Baseball Reference.
That exclusive company also includes his uncle Andy, a member of the school's hall of fame, who pitched in the big leagues for 14 years.
