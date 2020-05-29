Brian Allen, a Joplin High School graduate and now the throws coach and recruiting coordinator for Missouri Southern's track and field programs, is part of the induction class for the 2020 Pittsburg State Athletics Hall of Fame.
The class consists of six individuals and two teams. The date and time for induction ceremonies will be announced later.
Allen competed for the Gorillas from 2006-10 and was a nine-time All-American — five times in the shot put, and two times in both the weight throw and hammer throw. He was national runner-up in the indoor shot put in 2007 with a throw of 58 feet, 3 inches.
He also was a 15-time all-MIAA performer — four times as a champion and six times in second place. His MIAA titles came in the discus and hammer in 2009 and discus and shot put in 2010. He was the high point scorer in the 2009 and 2010 MIAA Outdoor Championships, scoring 28 points each time.
He was named the 2010 South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year by the USTFCCCA.
Allen holds PSU school records in the weight throw (67-7) and hammer (215-9). He also set PSU records in the indoor shot put (60-1.75), outdoor shot put (61-9.75) and discus (182-8). All three records rank third now.
Allen still holds the discus record at Joplin High School.
Allen has been part of the MIssouri Southern track and field staff for the last six years. He also served as an assistant at Central Missouri and Pittsburg State before joining the Lions.
Also in the 2020 class:
• Steve Bever, the PSU baseball coach between 1991 and 2012 who won 565 career games, led the Gorillas to their first MIAA title and the program's first four appearances in the NCAA Division II Tournament;
• Pamela Cartagena (2006-09), a three-time All-America and the 2009 MIAA Player of the Year in volleyball;
• Lisa Cropper (1993-96), a three-time All-MIAA performer who set PSU records for assists and steals in women's basketball;
• Joe Taylor (2002-05), an All-America fullback who helped fuel one of the elite offenses in NCAA football history (2004)'
• 1992 football team, which completed the back half of back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Division II national championship game and helped the Gorillas to a school-record 25 consecutive victories.
Max Wilson, a two-year football student-athlete in 1949-50 and one of the most respected educators in Kansas during a decorated 35 years of service in the Fredonia USD 484 school system, represents the Legacy category, created in 2005 to focus on individuals who completed their careers at least 50 years ago.
The Gorillas' 1929-30 and 1930-31 men's basketball teams, composed primarily of the same players, posted back-to-back undefeated seasons, going 20-0 in 1930 and 21-0 in 1931, and won CIC titles. The teams started a school-record 47 consecutive victories 47 between Dec. 14, 1929, and Jan. 5, 1932.
"Once again PSU athletics is blessed with the opportunity to pay tribute to a handful of elite individuals and teams representing the proud history and tradition of Gorilla intercollegiate athletics," Dan Wilkes, associate athletic director and chair of the PSU Athletics Hall of Fame Committee, said in a release. "We are tremendously proud of this group, and we are eager to appropriately honor and celebrate their stories and accomplishments."
This is the 33rd class of inductees into the PSU Athletics Hall of Fame, which was created in 1987.
