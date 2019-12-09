Brian Wright introduced as new head football coach at Pittsburg State

PITTSBURG, Kan. — One thing that stood out in Brian Wright’s introductory press conference as the new head coach for Pittsburg State football: He wanted his first full-time gig as the man in charge to be in a place where football is appreciated.
He found that in Pittsburg.
“The history and (winning) tradition,” Wright said when asked what excited him the most about taking over at Pittsburg State. “It has been done here before at a very, very high level, and it has been done at a high level here recently. This program is in great shape, I think Coach (Tim) Beck had done a great job. There are some pieces in place, and I think that we just have to come in and help get us to another level of success and achievement.
“You put so much time into this, and your family sacrifices so much that you want to be at a place where football matters and where it is important. Your expectations (as a football coach and as a team) is to win, and to win every game. ... Sometimes, there are places where you don’t have the resources to have a chance to win. We definitely have (the resources) here, and that is why I am so excited to be here.”
Pittsburg State President Dr. Steve Scott and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jim Johnson introduced Wright to the public on Monday, who gave the new coach a standing ovation as he stepped to the podium inside a packed Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.
“It is really exciting to see the turnout and to see the support that we have here,” Wright said. “I had a pretty good idea that that is what we would see today.
“I think from the outside, you knew that this was a great place and had to have great people with great resources because of the success that they’ve had academically and athletically for a long time. When you get to meet the leadership team here, you can see it is a special place.”
Wright, who spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the University of Toledo, gave every indication that his offense at Pittsburg State would be quite different from what Gorilla fans are used to seeing.
“We will be an up-tempo, no-huddle offense, working out of the one-back,” Wright said. “A lot of variety in the run game and a big play-action team. I think it is important, too, to find out who we have from a personnel standpoint on the offensive side of the ball and see what our guys can do really well.”
The defensive side of the ball will look a little different as well. Formerly running predominantly out of the 4-2-5 base, Wright has plans to see more out of a 3-4 look from the Gorillas in the future.
“I would like to see (us) doing a lot of things that has caused me headaches on the offensive side of the ball for 25 years,” Wright said. “A lot of that has been from a 3-4 front, and being able to be multiple from that front because there are so many different things you can do out of it.”
Of course, Wright was quick to point out that while he has preferences on how his offense and defense should look, he understands that forming his schemes to fit his personnel is of the utmost importance, and he was encouraged by the first meeting he had with the players early Monday morning.
“The main thing that stood out was their eagerness to get ready,” Wright said about meeting his players for the first time. “I am sure there is some anxiety there — there always is when you have change — but I think we had a room full of guys who are eager to get to work and get started and can’t wait to go. I know they have a coach who feels that way.”
Continuing the rich tradition of winning football was the theme of the day at Wright’s opening news conference. Wright understands the pressure and expectations that come with his new job and has fully embraced it.
“My vision is for our players and our coaching staff to pursue excellence in everything that they do,” Wright said. “That this community will be proud of us at the end of a semester, that this community would be proud of us after each Saturday afternoon and that this community would be proud of us in the month of December. If we are playing in the month of December, then we’re doing what we want to do.”
