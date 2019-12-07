PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State football has officially found its new head football coach.
Pittsburg State athletics director Jim Johnson announced on Saturday that Brian Wright has been named as the 15th head coach of the Gorillas.
Wright, who served as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the University of Toledo over the past four seasons, replaces former PSU head coach Tim Beck who resigned on Nov. 18 after spending 10 years as the head coach and accumulating an 82-35 record.
"We are excited to embrace the dawn of a new era in the Pitt State football program and welcome in Brian Wright to lead the Gorillas moving forward," Johnson said in a release. "Brian's passion for the game of football and desire to help mold student-athletes into elite winners both on and off the field is contagious. The future is bright for our proud and storied program."
In his four seasons with the Rockets, Wright helped guide offenses that have been among the best in the Mid-American Conference, churning out four NFL draft picks.
"First, I'd like to thank Mr. Johnson and Dr. (Steve) Scott for their trust and belief in me to become the Gorillas’ next head football coach," Wright said in the release. "Every great organization has superior people and I've been nothing but impressed with the leadership team at Pittsburg State University.
"My family and I are extremely excited to become a part of the Pitt State family. We are thrilled to have the chance to form so many new relationships with our student-athletes, alumni and the entire Pittsburg community. I can't wait to lead the Pitt State football program into this next chapter of success and carry the torch for this proud program built by so many great coaches and players before."
Wright guided one of the nation's most-explosive offenses in his first season as a coordinator in 2016, helping the Rockets earn a 9-4 record and a berth in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Toledo shattered school records for total offense (517.8 ypg) and passing offense (322.8 ypg), while finishing in the top 10 nationally in five offensive team categories: passing efficiency (second-183.3); third-down conversions (fifth-51.1%); total offense (seventh-517.8 ypg); red-zone offense (ninth-92.0%); and passing offense (10th-322.8 ypg).
In 2017, Wright — in a season that he was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach — led an offense that drove the Rockets to a MAC championship win over Akron, finishing the season with an 11-3 record. Toledo ranked first in the MAC in total offense and passing efficiency and second in scoring offense and passing offense.
In 2018, Toledo led the MAC in scoring (40.4 ppg) and was second in total offense (443.8 ypg), while this past fall, Toledo has ranked second in the MAC in rushing (224.5) and fifth in total offense (434.1).
Prior to coming to Toledo, Wright coached at Florida Atlantic for four seasons as the offensive coordinator before stepping in as interim head coach for the final four games of the 2013 season and leading the Owls to four consecutive victories and bowl eligibility (6-6) for the first time since 2008. He also spent time at Montana State as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, served nine years at perennial FCS power Youngstown State as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator and at Walsh University in Ohio.
