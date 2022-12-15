NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team jumped from Class 3 to Class 4 for the 2022-23 campaign.
The Wildcats have spent at least the past 18 years competing in Class 3. With the recent growth within the district, they've been moved up to the highest classification in the state of Missouri.
Neosho wrestling is a nine-time state championship program. Five of those came in consecutive seasons from 2013-17. The other four came in 2010, 2011, 2019 and 2020. The school also has seen six teams ranked in the country over the course of those nine titles.
But, all of those came in Class 3 state tournaments.
"It's going to be tough, but we can compete," head coach Jeremy Phillips said. "I have no doubt."
He added that he's told his wrestlers that they can either look at this as a tough situation or they can see it as a great opportunity to showcase what they are capable of against some of the best teams in the state.
"I think the biggest difference with Class 4 is that the talent is deeper," Phillips said.
So far, Neosho wrestling is unranked in Class 4 and doesn't have any ranked individuals in the state. Phillips certainly didn't shy away from saying he is fueled by being an underdog.
"There's 10 teams ranked in the country and we're not even in the picture right now," Phillips said. "And that's OK. We're the underdog. ... We will earn our respect and we'll earn our spot. I think that's the only way that I'd want it, anyway.
"I've been counted out since I got hired, so, yes. I feed off of it. So, please, give me more."
How has Phillips coached up nine championship teams and 39 individual state champions?
Training triangle
He coaches based on what he calls a training triangle. He works on the technical side of things where he gives "solid" instruction to everyone. Then there's the physical side. Here, he helps players build their strength but also teaches the importance of being able to endure the length of matches by having good cardio and maintaining that physical strength. Lastly, he works on the mental side of things.
You wouldn't have to look too long to see the motto behind the team this season. Visit "Neosho High School Wrestling" on Facebook and its in multiple posts on that page. The motto has been put on T-shirts. It's printed out on paper. It's everywhere.
Trust is the key word for their motto. "Trust in the process, in myself, in my team," is the main line. It also reads: Process over product, meaning while the product is important, what matters most is who the student-athletes become through the process of striving for their results or goals.
A big reason for that motto is the large group of freshman who may be struggling with buying in and trusting the entire process as they tackle the difficulties of adjusting from junior high to high school wrestling.
"Selling that to these young kids, they still don't understand it completely so that's why our motto is what it is," Phillips said.
He said he sees a lot of potential in this group of freshmen. So much, in fact, that there have been eight freshman starting on the varsity lineup at times out of 14 spots.
"That demonstrates, pretty well, the talent they (freshmen) have and, also, the potential," Phillips said.
He added that he also has talent in the 8th grade group waiting to join the high school squad next year.
Experience
He also has experience on this roster. Eli Zar returns after a state championship season last year and a runner-up performance in 2021. Collyn Kivett is another experienced returner who took fourth at state last year. Ulysses DeLeon and Nico Olivares add to the team's list of seniors.
Coach added that character is a big part of what he pushes in his wrestling program. He believes that loyalty builds a championship character. He says that character doesn't always lead to a gold medal but it does show up in the end.
"That's where you have a kid like Nate Copeland, who took fourth last year and shouldn't have — according to paper and according to everyone else (opponents and judges)," Phillips said.
"There's proof in our process."
Phillips wants to see more consistency from his unit moving forward this year. Up next, the Wildcats will be competing in the KC Stampede in Kansas City this weekend.
"There's several states represented. You're looking at teams that are going to be ranked across the country," Phillips said. "It's the best opportunity for us to see, truly, where we're at."
He added that he hopes to see his young competitors grow in terms of toughness this weekend. He knows the KC Stampede will be a physical and tough event for his wrestlers but he thinks it well help them on the physical side of things.
So far this year, the Wildcats are undefeated. They won their home tournament, they won the Missouri Duals in Jefferson City, and have defeated everyone in duals so far this season.
"We see where we're at with that training triangle," Phillips said. "We see where we're at with the best of the best."
He added that the mental side of things will be huge, noting that his wrestlers can't let one loss get them down and deject them for the rest of the tournament.
RECORDS AND MORE
During Phillips' time at Neosho, the team has had 10 undefeated seasons in duals and four seasons in which it only lost one dual. It also won 12 consecutive Class 3 District 3 championships under Phillips at one point, with the last one coming in 2019.
A product of coach Phillips, Blake Stauffer (2011 graduate), has been inducted into the Missouri Wrestling Hall of Fame. Stauffer and others have also went on to even compete at the college ranks after leaving Phillips' program.
Neosho has four of the 10 highest scores in a single dual according to MSHSAA. The perennial powerhouse is tied for the most overall with 84. The program holds the top four performances in a tournament with 616 points being the most.
The Wildcats have the top 11 finishes for most individual wins in a season. Their top performance is 699 in 2014-15. They have the first 11 listings on MSHSAA for wins by fall. The most is 403 in 2014-15 as well. They have all but one listing in the top 10 for most takedowns in a season.
Phillips is second all-time in career win percentage for Missouri coaches.
