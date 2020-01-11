PITTSBURG, Kan.—The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team battled back from a 14-point deficit in the second half, but ultimately fell short in an 88-86 loss to Central Oklahoma on Saturday in MIAA action at John Lance Arena.
Central Oklahoma completed the sweep, as the Bronchos defeated the Gorillas 78-73 in the men’s contest.
UCO WOMEN, 88-86
The Bronchos led wire-to-wire, but had to hold on late, as the Gorillas misfired on a contested 3-pointer as time expired.
Labette County product Tristan Gegg poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Gorillas (8-6, 4-2 MIAA), while Athena Alvarado added 23 points and a game-best 11 rebounds.
Pittsburg State’s Kaylee DaMitz recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 assists, while Carthage High School graduate Maya Williams contributed 14 points.
The Gorillas hit 29-of-59 shots (49 percent), including 9-of-24 from long range.
Central Oklahoma (12-3, 6-1 MIAA) placed five players in double figures, as Kelsey Johnson scored 17 to lead the way. Micayla Haynes and Lauren Chancellor scored 12 apiece, while Clary Donica added 11 and Shatoya Bryson had 10.
The Bronchos made 31-of-58 field goal attempts (53 percent), including 8-of-16 3-pointers.
Central Oklahoma used an 8-0 run to take a 28-17 lead. The Bronchos led by 14 early in the third quarter, but a trey and layup from Gegg cut UCO’s lead to two with 10 seconds left.
UCO missed two free throws with eight seconds left, but the Gorillas were unable to take advantage.
Pittsburg State is at Central Missouri at 5:30 on Wednesday.
UCO MEN, 78-73
Pittsburg State led 36-35 at halftime and the game was tied at 54 with just under 10 minutes to play.
But the Bronchos used an 11-0 run in the second half to build a lead they would never relinquish.
A.J. Walker scored 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting to lead the Gorillas (6-9, 2-4 MIAA).
Jah-Kobe Womack and Antonio Givens added 17 points apiece for Pittsburg State.
The Gorillas made 23-of-57 field goal attempts (40 percent), including 10-of-28 3-pointers. PSU made 17-of-25 free throws.
Central Oklahoma (7-9, 4-3 MIAA) received 20 points and 10 rebounds from Camryn Givens and 14 points from Seth Hurd.
Three others scored 10 points apiece for the Bronchos—Dashon Bell, Dashawn McDowell and Colt Savage.
Central Oklahoma shot 58 percent from the field (26-of-45) and made 19-of-29 free throws.
Pittsburg State is at Central Missouri at 7:30 on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.