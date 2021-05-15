Missouri Southern was upended by a Central Oklahoma baseball team that had its back against a wall, and now both teams will play for their MIAA tournament lives on Sunday.
A complete-game gem by UCO sophomore Jacob Bailey told the tale on Saturday afternoon at Warren Turner Field as the sixth-seeded Bronchos picked up a 4-1 win over the third-seeded Lions to even their first-round series at 1-1.
Bailey, a 6-foot, 210-pound righty from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, surrendered just one earned run and six hits while striking out four.
“He competed his butt off,” UCO coach John Martin said. “He wanted it. It’s the type of performance we needed, and he had his stuff and stayed locked in for a full nine innings. So that’s big, and it gives us a shot to keep our season going tomorrow.”
“Their pitcher was excellent,” Missouri Southern coach Bryce Darnell said. “He gave us fits. We hit some hard-hit balls to center, and it was a good game. They’re a good team. We’ve got another big one tomorrow obviously.”
The decisive Game 3 will be especially important for MSSU (30-12), which seeks a deep run in the conference tournament in order to better its chance of landing a spot in the NCAA Division II Central Regional. Only six teams will qualify in each region, and the Lions were announced as one of eight teams under consideration by the Central Region last week.
Sunday’s game is slated for a 1 p.m. start. The winner will advance to the MIAA Tournament semifinals to take on Rogers State, which swept second-seeded Northeastern State with wins of 10-9 and 8-6.
Outside of a solo home run by Henry Kusiak to lead off the bottom of the second inning, the Lions struggled to find timely hits they needed to keep pace with the Bronchos. And most of it had to do with UCO's performance in the field.
Several hard-hit balls were gloved by the UCO defense throughout the day, plaguing an MSSU offense that wound up stranding seven runners.
“We have to get a couple more two-out hits,” Darnell said. “A couple times, we had that chance and we didn’t get them.”
The bottom of the sixth inning, specifically, saw speedy UCO center fielder Ryan Harrel track down three MSSU liners, two in gaps, to preserve a 3-1 Bronchos lead.
“We made the plays we were supposed to on defense and made a couple really good plays,” Martin said. “When our guy is working quick and throwing strikes, I think that’s what your defense does for you. They play well.”
UCO, tallying six hits in the game, got on the scoreboard first with a sacrifice fly by Zach Freeman in the second inning before Kusiak’s solo blast tied the game up in the bottom half.
Bennett Laurence put the Bronchos back in front with a solo homer in the third. That was followed up by an RBI single by Garrett Takamatsu in the sixth and then a bases-loaded walk to Shane Nixon in the eighth to bring the game to its eventual final score.
Takamatsu and Scott Phillips paced UCO with two hits apiece.
Will Bausinger suffered the loss after tossing 5 2/3 innings in his start, allowing three earned runs and four hits while striking out eight. Scott Duensing allowed one earned run and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings, and Chase Beiter tossed one scoreless inning and struck out one.
Dexter Swims went 2-for-3 to lead the hitting for MSSU.
“UCO is good, and we fully expected a battle today,” Darnell said. “We got one. … I thought our guys were really competitive. I think we hit some balls hard, and we struck them out 13 times and we only struck out maybe four. So good (at-bats). If we get a couple to fall in center field or a couple two-out hits, the result may be different.”
