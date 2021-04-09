A new face will lead the Joplin boys basketball program next winter.
Bronson Schaake has been hired as the new boys basketball coach at Joplin, the school announced on Friday afternoon. He will replace longtime Eagle coach Jeff Hafer, who resigned from his position last month.
"I'm thrilled to join a program that is focused on culture, people and excellence," Schaake said in a release. "I'm looking forward to diving in and building relationships with our players, the other coaches and the Joplin community."
Schaake, who will take over a program at Joplin that went 12-13 last season, has served as the boys basketball coach at Riverton High School in Kansas since 2016. He was recently a finalist for Kansas Class 3A Basketball Coach of the Year in 2021.
"We are extremely excited that Bronson is joining our school, community and athletic department," JHS athletics director Matt Hiatt said in a release. "As we went through the hiring process, Bronson stood out as a great communicator, teacher, role model and basketball coach. He is well-respected in the coaching community for the basketball program he has created at Riverton that centers around hard work, commitment, relationships and strong fundamentals.
"Bronson's experience, abilities and passion for the game of basketball make him the perfect fit for our program. I cannot wait for him to get started."
Schaake was previously the athletic director and basketball coach at Immaculata High School in Leavenworth, Kan. He was also a member of the coaching staff at Basehor-Linwood High School during its state championship run in 2012.
Schaake played basketball at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth before transferring to Park University to finish his bachelor's degree in Geography Information Systems with a minor in finance in 2012. He completed his Masters of Business Administration at Park University in 2013.
Schaake will teach business at Joplin High School.
