Tyler Brouhard scored 31 points and pulled down 12 rebounds Friday to lead Thomas Jefferson in both categories and spark the Cavaliers to a 67-44 boys basketball homecoming victory over Sheldon.
The Cavaliers, pushing their record to 8-3, raced out to a 31-15 lead at halftime.
Others scoring in double figures for Thomas Jefferson were Jay Ball with 19 points and Levi Triplett 12. Ball also had 10 rebounds.
In twin figures for Sheldon were Shon Bogart with 19, William Chapman 12 and Riley Chapman 11.
