Basketball players Lily Brown of St. Mary's Colgan and Javon Grant of Pittsburg have been named the Globe's athletes of the week for the week ending March 6.
LILY BROWN
Brown, a freshman forward, averaged 14.3 points per game to lead St. Mary's Colgan to a Class 2A sub-state championship.
She scored 14 points in the Panthers' 72-36 first-round victory over Jayhawk-Linn, 8 points in the 36-21 semifinal triumph over Pleasanton and 21 points in the championship game, a 47-19 decision over host Humboldt on March 6.
And for good measure, she hit a baseline shot at the buzzer to give Colgan a 40-38 victory over Valley Heights on March 12 and put the Panthers in the state championship game for the first time in school history.
Brown averages about eight points per game for the season, but she's scoring 12 a game since being inserted into the starting lineup in midseason.
"She's very versatile," Panthers coach Abby Farabi said. "She can get up and down the court in about six steps. ... She's really long. And she has great touch around the basket. She's consistent down low, and she can catch any pass you throw to her. She works really hard on both ends of the court."
JAVON GRANT
Grant, a 6-foot senior point guard, posted two monster games to lead Pittsburg to a Class 5A sub-state title.
He tallied 32 points in the Purple Dragons' 69-66 semifinal victory over Blue Valley Southwest and erupted for 41 points in the 82-52 rout over Spring Hill in the championship game.
He averaged 29.8 points for the season with three 40-point games and 11 30-point games. He also averaged 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals while shooting 48% on field goals, 37% on 3-pointers (making 68) and 81% at the free-throw line.
"Just his will to win and his competitive nature," said Pittsburg coach Jordan Woods, explaining Grant's excellence on the court. "He can score in the paint and shoot the 3. He's a threat all over the floor."
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on March 21 will be based on performances from March 8-13.
