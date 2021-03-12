MANHATTAN, Kan. — It just keeps getting better for the St. Mary's Colgan girls basketball team.
Tuesday's night's home victory over Berean Academy marked the first state tournament victory for the Panthers in school history.
And now, they are playing for a state championship.
Freshman Lily Brown's basket at the buzzer boosted Colgan past Valley Heights 40-38 on Friday night in a Class 2A semifinal nail-biter.
After its first victory ever at Kansas State's Bramlage Coliseum, Colgan (19-3) battles top-seeded Sterling (23-1) in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday. Sterling upended Garden Plain 69-52 in the first semifinal.
Colgan led 25-16 at halftime behind nine points from Kaitlin Crossland and eight from Brown, but Valley Heights (21-2) sliced the deficit to 31-29 entering the fourth quarter and setting the stage for the exciting finish.
The Panthers inbounded the ball with 20 seconds remaining. Crossland momentarily lost her dribble but recovered the ball on the right wing. Valley Heights attempted to double-team Crossland, but she threw a bounce pass to Brown on the right baseline. Brown immediately took a shot, and the ball circled the rim went through the net as time expired.
Brown finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers, and Crossland had 11 points and six boards. Lauren Torrance led Colgan with eight rebounds.
Emma Youngeberg captured game honors with 19 points for Valley Heights, making 9-of-14 field goals. She also grabbed 14 rebounds 11 off the offensive glass.
The Panthers shot 44% from the field (14 of 32) to Valley Heights' 32% (17 of 53), and Colgan converted 8 of 14 free throws to Valley Heights' 3 of 8.
