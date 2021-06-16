Jared Bruggeman, former Missouri Southern athletics director, has been named interim executive director of the Joplin Sports Authority, the organization announced Wednesday.
Bruggeman, who started on June 9, will become JSA’s fifth executive director.
"I am extremely excited to be able to serve in the role as the interim executive director of the Joplin Sports Authority," Bruggeman said in a press release. "Having served on the JSA board for many years, we feel that the learning curve should be greatly reduced while we continue to grow and advance the JSA, the city of Joplin and the entire region economically as well as providing opportunities for additional activities.
"I want to thank the board for allowing this wonderful opportunity for me to continue to work with our excellent staff and the sporting community of Joplin and the entire region."
"We are excited to have Jared Bruggeman serving as the interim Executive Director of the JSA," said Dan McCreary, JSA board chairman. "Jared’s experience as AD at MSSU along with his service on the JSA board makes him a great choice."
Bruggeman became Missouri Southern's AD on June 11, 2009, and he announced in January that he would be stepping down at the end of the winter sports season. At MSSU, Bruggeman helped see an increase in fundraising, as well as a restructuring in the Lionbacker Booster Club.
Bruggeman previously served as the Associate Director of Athletics at Northern Arizona University for four years, working as the school's compliance director, as well as overseeing the men's and women's track and field and cross-country programs and equipment room. He was also in charge of overall athletic game management and facilities.
Prior to NAU, Bruggeman served as an Assistant Director of Athletics for Compliance and Student Life at the University of North Dakota for four years. He also oversaw facilities and game management, as well as marketing and ticketing. He was the student-athlete academic coordinator as well as director of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and during his time as assistant AD, North Dakota was awarded seven NCAA postgraduate scholarships, two NCAA Division II Degree Completion Awards and the NCAA Walter Byers Post Graduate Scholarship.
Bruggeman also served as an assistant track and field and cross country coach at North Dakota from 1998-2001. He assisted in the daily operations of both men's and women's programs and played a major role in the recruitment of student-athletes. Bruggeman was also a volunteer assistant volleyball coach. A three-time graduate of UND, Bruggeman was an All-American in the indoor 800 meters.
Prior to his career in collegiate athletics, Bruggeman was a high school science teacher. He taught at Stephen Hempstead High School in Dubuque, Iowa, and Red River High School in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Bruggeman also served as track and field and cross country coach at both schools.
Bruggeman earned a Bachelor of Science in natural science and a Bachelor of Science in education with an emphasis in physics from North Dakota in 1994. He went on to earn a Master of Education in educational leadership from North Dakota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.