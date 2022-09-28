Welcome to another edition of the Joplin Sports Authority column.
Last edition, we focused on several major sporting events we were hosting in the area including many of the summer baseball tournaments, as well as the inaugural Phorm Monster Games. In this edition, we are going to hit on the Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony next week.
The Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame (JASHOF) began in 2001 under the leadership of the Joplin Sports Authority. The Joplin Area Sports Hall of Fame was established to allow future generations a place to witness and better appreciate the exceptional athletes, coaches, sportscasters and writers of the Joplin region.
The JASHOF is located inside the Joplin Museum Complex inside Schifferdecker Park. The display contains personal sports related artifacts from the inductees and each inductee is featured on a plaque, which summarizes their achievements. The JASHOF pays tribute and gives deserved recognition to former athletes, coaches, officials and or friends of Joplin Area Sports who have made distinctive, unique, or exceptional contributions to the success of sports.
The criteria for selection to the JASHOF is fairly innocuous. All of our inductees were either born or raised in Joplin Area, made part of their career in Joplin Area, andor made a significant impact to amateur or professional sports in Joplin Area. In addition, the inductee must have demonstrated the qualities of good character and citizenship.
The current JASHOF contains over 87 individuals and 14 teams including such local legends of Dewey Combs, Don Gross, Jim Frazier, Gary “Cat” Johnson, the Boyer Boys, Mickey Mantle, Pat Lipira and the teams of the ’72 MSSC Football NAIA National Championship, the ’55 JHS Basketball & Baseball State Championship teams, ’92 MSSU softball national championship team and the ’80 Parkwood Bears football team. For a complete list of all the inductees and teams in the JASHOF, please go to our website at https://joplinsports.org/hall-of-fame.
This years induction class includes two individuals, Betsy Taylor and Terry Wemer as well as the 1981-82 Missouri Southern women’s basketball team.
Betsy Taylor grew up in the local tennis scene, winning nine consecutive Joplin Open singles titles and a multitude of doubles and mixed doubles titles with Susie Sharp and Ron Edwards, respectively. Taylor also played on the first women’s basketball and tennis teams at Missouri Southern as well as coaching the first ever volleyball team at Carthage High School.
Terry Wemer was a standout wide receiver for coach Dewy Combs and the Parkwood Bears, where he teamed up with fellow JASHOF member Alan Cockrell to win a state championship. Wemer went on to play football collegiately at Oklahoma State University, where he was a four-time letter winner and played in two Gator Bowls for the Cowboys.
The 1981-82 Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was the first women’s team to play for a National Title after becoming a four-year school. The 81-82 version finished fourth in the Central States Intercollegiate Conference before rattling off six wins in the postseason earning a trip to the NAIA National Championship Game.
The induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Roxy, located in Downtown Joplin. It will begin with a social hour from 6-7 p.m. followed by dinner and the induction ceremony. Tickets are available for $45 individually or $80 for two. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets please contact Brittnie Harter at brittnie@joplinsports.org or call her at 417-625-1006.
Finally, I want to give a shout out to the JASHOF selection committee for the hard work in the selection process. The selection committee includes Keith Adams, Kevin Welch, John Hoffman, Patty Vavra, Jim Henry, Jeff Starkweather, Warren Turner, Brittnie Harter, Shaun Buck and Jared Bruggeman. If you have any suggestions on some additional potential candidates, please contact the Joplin Sports Authority for more information on the nomination process.
Again, as always, a special thank you to our communities for the support that you bring to making the Joplin Region such a special place to bring in these sporting events and activities. They provide entertainment for our citizens, create a sense of pride in our region and provide for economic growth.
