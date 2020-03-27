Missouri Southern State University Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Bryan Schiding was named the 2020 Division II National Men's Head Coach of the Year on Friday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
The 11th-year MSSU coach is the first to win the USTFCCCA award in program history.
Schiding, in his seventh year as the head coach of the men and fifth year as the director of cross country and track and field, helped guide the Lions to their third Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) championship after being picked to finish fifth in the MIAA preseason coaches' poll.
Southern finished with five individual champions and scored 142 points, 26 points ahead of runner-up Pittsburg State. The Lions finished the season ranked No. 8 and were ranked as high as No. 6 during the campaign — the best national ranking Southern has ever held during an indoor season.
"This is a tremendous honor, which is a direct correlation to the dedication and devotion of our student-athletes and my coaching staff," Schiding said. "I feel we have one of the best coaching staffs in the NCAA, and this is certainly indicative of the countless hours that we all put in together."
Under Schiding's guidance, the team had 19 NCAA provisional qualifiers, with three being automatic qualifiers, plus one qualifying relay team. His athletes broke six school records during the season. The Lions were ranked No. 1 in the Central Region with nine student-athletes from the men's side who were scheduled to compete in the NCAA Division II National Championships in six events.
Schiding and his staff, composed of assistant coaches Brian Allen (throwing events), Jaime Burnham (distance events) and Jason Francis (sprints, hurdles and combined events) were named the MIAA Men's Coaching Staff of the Year in early March.
Schiding was named the Central Region Coach of the Year, while Rajindra Campbell was the Central Region Field Athlete of the Year.
