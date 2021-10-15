Carthage golfer Hailey Bryant and Thomas Jefferson cross country runner Kip Atteberry have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Oct. 9.
HAILEY BRYANT
Bryant has proved to be one of the better girls golfers in the area this fall. The Carthage senior shot an 11-over-par-83 to claim the individual title at the Central Ozark Conference girls golf tournament on Oct. 4 at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
Bryant edged runner-up Mia Farrar of Nixa by two strokes and was one of just three individuals to shoot in the 80s. Her Carthage team placed fourth in the team standings with a team score of 412
On Monday, Bryant was one of two individuals to qualify for the Class 3 state tournament for Carthage, along with Ava Lacey.
“Hailey has done a great job of putting in effort outside of the tournament on her game,” Carthage coach Jamie Newman said. “She has worked on different areas of her game, and it has shown throughout the tournament so far this year. I am really proud of her.”
KIP ATTEBERRY
Atteberry has been a superb cross country performer this fall. The Thomas Jefferson junior won the individual title with a time of 17 minutes, 49 seconds at the Wheaton Invitational on Oct. 7.
And he’s etched his name in the Cavalier history books.
Atteberry set a school record at the Lamar Invitational on Sept. 29, where he finished seventh with a program-best time of 17:17.6. That beat Chris Saladin’s previous mark of 17:23 set in 2012.
On Tuesday, he broke his own record with a time of 17:06 while finishing second at the Diamond Invitational.
“Kip has just been improving with every single meet,” Thomas Jefferson coach Clayton Carnahan said. “His grit and determination in just making sure he’s consistently giving himself new goals and improving upon what he has done already. That’s been the highlight for me in what he has been doing. I really think he hasn’t even yet found his peak.”
