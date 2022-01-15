Tray Buchanan proved why he’s perhaps the most prolific scorer in Division II college basketball.
The 6-foot-1 South Dakota State transfer poured in a game-high 38 points to lift Emporia State (14-3, 9-2 MIAA) past Missouri Southern 85-72 in a MIAA matchup on Saturday afternoon inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Buchanan, who entered the day leading the nation with 27.1 points per game, shot an efficient 9 of 16 from the field and went 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. The graduate student capped a stellar performance by going a perfect 15 of 15 from the free throw line.
Jumah’Ri Turner added 22 points for Emporia State as the Hornets received 50 points alone from their top two options in the backcourt.
“It’s disappointing with the outcome, but I’m proud of the way our guys fought,” MSSU head coach Jeff Boschee said in his postgame radio interview. “They have two really good guards that hurt us. Some of the shots Buchanan and Turner made down the stretch we played really good defense, but you have to pick your poison. If you get up too close to them on the 3-point line, Buchanan has the ability to get by you. He’s so strong getting in the paint and drawing fouls. Same with Turner.
“We just had some silly mistakes in the second half. Offensively, we struggled making shots. We just didn’t play the way we played in the first half offensively.”
Stan Scott opened the scoring for both teams on the Lions' first possession in the second half, but a pair of freebies from Turner gave ESU a 46-43 lead with 17:14 left in the game. The Hornets led 50-45, but a bucket from Scott cut the lead to 52-49 and a three-point play from Avery Taggart gave MSSU a 60-58 with 10 minutes to go.
A jumper from Taggart with 8:45 to go got the Lions within 63-62. However, ESU answered and went on a 12-6 run to lead 75-68 with 3:26 left on the clock after a pair of free throws from Buchanan.
Nixa product Christian Bundy hit two freebies with 1:33 on the clock to cut the hole to 78-72, but that proved to be the closest the Lions got down the stretch.
After shooting 47% from the field in the first half, MSSU went cold as it was limited to 28% shooting in the final 20 minutes of action. The Lions also went just 1 of 12 from the 3-point arc in the second half in contrast to 6 of 10 in the first half.
“It was just a tale of two halves,” Boschee said. “I thought a lot of it had to do with not being quite as aggressive. We missed some bunnies underneath the basket. I thought a couple of times we took the ball strong to the basket, but we just didn’t get the call. Once they got a little bit of a lead, Buchanan just took over and made some big-time shots for them.”
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Winston Dessesow and Scott gave the Lions a quick 6-2 lead to start the game. However, a layup from the Hornets' Brendan Van Dyke gave ESU a 14-11 lead with 14 minutes left before MSSU re-took the lead at 17-16 with 12:24 left and a 3 from Taggart and a layup from Ndongo Ndaw made the score 24-19 with 9:12 left to play.
A three-point play from Scott with 6:15 left pushed the Lions lead to 29-21, while a triple from Lawson Jenkins after an offensive rebound from Ndaw gave MSSU a 38-31 lead with 2:45 left on the clock.
ESU closed the half on a 9-3 run to trim the deficit to 41-40 at the break.
The Lions (8-6, 5-3 MIAA) have dropped two straight since pulling out a 72-71 victory on the road against Northeastern State last Tuesday.
Scott fired in a team-high 29 points to lead MSSU. He went 10 of 19 from the field and 7 of 8 from the foul line.
Taggart contributed 11 points, while Jenkins added 10. Ndaw pulled down a team-high nine boards to go with eight points.
“We’re frustrated, but at the same time, you have to look at some bright spots,” Boschee said. “I think Ndongo came in and was really good with Christian being in foul trouble. I thought Avery was really aggressive. We need that more from him. We just have to be smarter and take care of the basketball more. We are going to keep on fighting. We ain’t going to quit. We are going to come back Monday ready to work.”
MSSU plays at Fort Hays State and Nebraska Kearney next week.
