WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Doug Buckmaster completed Year 36 as a high school football coach last year. The Carl Junction head coach announced his retirement shortly thereafter.
But then he realized he was not done just yet.
“After announcing I would be retiring in Missouri, I had a strong desire over Christmas break to continue coaching in Southeast Kansas or preferably in Northeast Oklahoma,” Buckmaster said. “The opportunity to become the head football coach at Wyandotte was a blessing. I had always thought it would be fantastic to finish up my coaching career competing against the schools I had grown up playing when I was a player in high school at Quapaw.”
Now that he’s back in Oklahoma, he’s looking to do one thing in particular with the Wyandotte Bears this year.
Buckmaster’s main goal is to be the most improved team in Oklahoma. In order to accomplish that, he believes his team must be more fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball while playing with technique.
He wants to see his guys play with tempo, be consistent every time they’re on the field and make practice harder than games.
“This team wants to win. They have a willingness and desire to improve,” Buckmaster said. “They understand that this is a process and winning doesn’t happen overnight. We need to keep moving forward and not take steps back and we believe they understand that.”
Year 1 in Wyandotte will be about changing the culture, learning to win and raising expectations, Buckmaster says.
When it comes to finding athletes to lead the way in portraying that culture, coach has a vision for team leadership but knows it can come from anyone.
“I would hope that our leadership comes from our senior class, although, leadership can come from anywhere,” Buckmaster said. “Looking for leaders who can get their teammates to do things that they ordinarily would not do.”
Some of those seniors will be quarterback Brady Lofland, wide receiver Isaiah Wallin, tight end/defensive end Jarrin Bird, center/defensive tackle Dayton Lasley and offensive guard/defensive tackle Jalin Enyart.
Other key returners in 2023 will be juniors Evan Brown and Trace Mathews. Brown is a running back and linebacker while Mathews plays receiver and defensive back. Sophomore tight end/linebacker Terry Hembre is also expected to be a top returner.
Erik Luna (OG/DT), Jack Jones (OT/DT), Kutter Thompson (OT/DT), Hunter Francisco (LB), Tyler Webster (DB), Hunter Carr (LB) and Josiah Epperson (DE) round out the returning starters for the Bears.
