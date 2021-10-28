As the Carl Junction Bulldogs prepare for their district opener on Friday at Bulldog Stadium, coach Doug Buckmaster is focused on his guys limiting mistakes.
“If we limit turnovers and play clean, I think we will be fine,” Buckmaster said.
Carl Junction (3-6) will be welcoming Hillcrest (1-8) into town. Both teams enter play having dropped their regular-season finales last Friday night. The Bulldogs fell to Ozark 38-16 while the Hornets fell to Kickapoo by the score of 35-6.
Hilcrest’s lone win came on a one-point victory in Week 8 against against the Parkview Vikings. The Hornets’ 21 points scored in that contest was their second-highest point total in a game this season. The highest scoring output for Hillcrest came in Week 5 when they fell to Waynesville 45-26.
“They come in with the 1-8 record but ... they have great size. They will run a spread offense. They have tools to work with,” Buckmaster said. “That’s why it’s important to play clean and limit turnovers. Back at running back and out at wide receiver, they have fellas that can really play. If you don’t do things right, they can take advantage of it.”
Carl Junction was able to show flashes of what its defense is capable of doing to opponents early on in its 2021 campaign.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a 39-13 win over Willard, only allowing two scores. In Week 2, CJ met Central Ozark Conference champions Carthage. Despite falling 28-0, the defense held an offense that averaged 43.5 points per game to zero points in the first half. Then in a Week 3 matchup with Branson, the Carl Junction defense once again held its opponent in check as it allowed just one score the entire night.
Things would get a little rocky for the Bulldogs’ defense through their final six games outside of a 49-7 win over Neosho in Week 6.
Buckmaster believes there’s an explanation for the results of those games down the stretch.
In fact, it’s part of the reason he looks to avoid any mistakes this week.
“We weren’t moving the ball much on offense to begin the season,” he said. “We were kind of stagnant, but we weren’t turning the ball over either. Now that we’re doing good things on offense, we’ve started turning the ball over with it. ... We got hit by the turnover bug. The turnovers really wiped us out.”
Buckmaster’s defensive unit held opponents to 29.3 ppg in the regular season but gave up 36 ppg in its final six outings.
Carl Junction surpassed 30 points in each of their three wins this season. The Bulldogs will look to do some of the same as they go up against a defense that allowed north of 50 ppg this season.
“We need to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Buckmaster said. “Ninety percent of what we’ve been doing has been great. We’ve been doing a lot of good things on both sides of the ball.”
