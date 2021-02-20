Carl Junction basketball player Destiny Buerge and Diamond basketball player Luke Lawson have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending Feb. 13.
DESTINY BUERGE
Buerge, a standout point guard at Carl Junction, made history for the Bulldogs in her lone game during the week’s action. The 5-foot-6 sophomore not only scored a career-high 48 points but broke Katie Scott's school record of 38 points scored in a game.
She knocked down 13 total field goals — 11 2-point field goals and a pair of treys. Buerge went an impressive 20 of 22 from the free throw line (91%) as well as grabbing nine rebounds, swiping seven steals and handing out two assists to help her team to a 76-50 victory over Webb City on Feb. 13.
“She’s very capable of doing that,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “She can score in large amounts in a hurry. What’s helping her is getting the ball to other kids and them getting it back to her, as opposed to trying to score against a loaded floor or defense. She played outstanding. I’m very proud of her. Destiny puts a heck of a lot of work in. She’s working at it all the time. I’m just happy to see it’s paying off for her.”
LUKE LAWSON
Lawson had a memorable week for Diamond, scoring 24 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for his career and help the Wildcats to a 62-53 win over Pleasant Hope on Feb. 12. The senior also grabbed eight rebounds and went 7 of 12 shooting from the field and 10 of 12 from the free throw line.
On the season, Lawson is averaging 20.1 points, 8.9 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and one steal per game.
“This is my second year coaching Diamond and Luke has been a two-year captain and starter for me,” Wildcats coach Bryan Adams said. “He is the leader on the court that we count on every single night, but he is also a leader off the court and is a fantastic student, teammate and great person in general. We can all count on Luke because he has proven he will show up every day to work and is always focused on the team’s success.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Feb. 28 will be based on performances from Feb. 15-20.
