Junior hitter Destiny Buerge tallied 17 kills as the Carl Junction volleyball team swept Joplin 3-0 in a Central Ozark Conference matchup on Tuesday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Individual set scores were 27-25, 25-18 and 25-21.
Kylie Scott also collected nine kills and five aces for the Bulldogs (19-6). Logan Jones filled up the stat sheet with six kills, 32 assists, 14 digs and two blocks.
Maggie Brown led the defense with 13 digs, while Olivia Vediz added 10.
The Eagles fall to 12-10-5 on the season.
Carl Junction hosts Branson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday while Joplin entertains Willard.
