Carl Junction's Destiny Buerge has been named the Globe's prep athlete of the week for the week ending March 12.
DESTINY BUERGE
Buerge wrapped up a successful junior campaign by helping Carl Junction reach the state playoffs once again. The talented combo guard finished with a team-high 24 points as the Bulldogs suffered a 55-46 setback to West Plains in the Class 5 quarterfinals on March 12.
A first-team All-COC selection, Buerge led Carl Junction with 22.8 points and nearly four steals per game this season. She also averaged 5.7 rebounds and almost three assists per contest.
Buerge currently holds college offers from Division I Texas Rio Grand Valley and Division II Pittsburg State.
"Destiny has been terrific all season long," Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. "She continued to improve on a daily basis throughout the year and had great performances last week during our run. Her scoring and rebounding enabled us to win some important games up to that quarterfinal contest where she also scored at high clip. I am very happy for her success this season."
The Bulldogs ended yet another noteworthy season with a 22-8 overall record after claiming a seventh consecutive district championship.
