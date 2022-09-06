ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — It was a good night for the 1-2 punch of Destiny Buerge and Kylie Scott.
Buerge and Scott tallied 16 kills apiece at the net as Carl Junction (1-1) dispatched Rogersville 3-0 Tuesday night on the road.
Individual set scores were 27-25, 25-21, 25-18.
Arkansas commit Logan Jones dished out 32 assists. Buerge and Scott added two aces each as well.
Jocelyn Brown amassed seven digs, while Aubreigh Fowler and Karissa Chase had three blocks.
The Bulldogs play at Aurora at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
