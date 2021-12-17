Basketball players Destiny Buerge of Carl Junction and Kaden Turner of Webb City have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending on Dec. 11.
DESTINY BUERGE
A junior point guard for the Bulldogs, Buerge put on a scoring show for Carl Junction during the 25th annual Freeman Lady Eagle Classic last week. She scored 32 points in a 56-46 victory over Rogers in the opening-round game.
Buerge totaled 24 points in last Friday's 57-46 win over Blue Valley North to send the Bulldogs to the Lady Eagle Classic title game for the fifth consecutive season.
Carl Junction ultimately finished as the runner-up in the tournament. Buerge was named to the all-tourney team.
"She had a very good week," Bulldogs coach Brad Shorter said. "She stepped up in some big games. She has continued to work on merging her freshman year role with her sophomore year role. We need Destiny to be the scorer she is while moving the ball and incorporating others. She continues to improve that versatility and her positive leadership on the court."
Buerge averages over 20 points per game this season to go with team highs in steals (4) and assists (3). She ranks second on the team with six rebounds per contest.
"Destiny has had a very nice start to the season," Shorter said. "We are excited to see what she becomes."
KADEN TURNER
Turner, a 6-foot-4 guard-forward, has been a stat-sheet stuffer in the early going for the Cardinals.
And last week was no different for Webb City in the 75th annual Carthage Invitational.
After the Cardinals fell short to West Plains 50-48 in the tourney opener, the senior registered consecutive double-doubles to help Webb City bounce back and claim the fifth-place trophy.
Turner finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Cardinals' 59-51 win over Leavenworth. In a fifth-place 54-48 win over Fort Smith Southside, he scored a game-high 18 points and pulled down a whopping 16 boards.
"Kaden's so dynamic," Webb City coach Jason Horn said. "He can handle the basketball. We had to slide him into the point at times. Sometimes we slid him into the post. He can really play all five positions. He can really shoot the ball. Defensively, his length and quickness stand out. He rebounds well. All-around, he is a really solid player."
So far this season, Turner averages 15.2 points and leads Webb City on the glass with 7.8 rebounds per game.
"I've said it before, but I think he's one of the best players if not the best player in the area," Horn said.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com with a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the nominee attached by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Athletes selected on Dec. 24 will be based on performances from Dec. 13-18.
