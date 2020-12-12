Carl Junction basketball player Destiny Buerge and Lamar football player Austin Wilkerson have been named the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending Dec. 5.
DESTINY BUERGE
A 5-foot-6 sophomore point guard, Buerge took the Carl Junction Classic by storm, scoring 77 points through the Lady Bulldogs’ first three games of the season. She helped Carl Junction (2-1) to a runner-up finish and was named to the all-tournament team.
She averaged 25 points per game during the tournament, nailing 23 shots from the field and 20-of-29 free throws. The Bulldogs opened the tournament with a victory over Nevada and defeated Joplin in the semifinals, but the team’s 30-game winning streak was snapped in a loss to Nixa in the championship game.
“Destiny is a great player and had a fabulous performance last week,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “She has shown that she has the potential to score in droves. It is impressive that she has been able to change identities so quickly. Last year, she was directed to distribute the ball and take on more of a traditional style of a point guard. Toward the end of the year, she was playing like an all-stater.
“This year, she has been asked to score more, which she has done. I think as the year progresses you will see a combination of the two identities.”
Buerge averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game last season as a freshman.
AUSTIN WILKERSON
Wilkerson, 6-0, 175-pound sophomore safety, came up big for Lamar on the biggest of stages, collecting two clutch interceptions to help the Tigers hold on for a 6-3 victory over Kansas City St. Pius X on Dec. 4 in the Class 2 state championship game.
With two minutes left, Lamar lost a fumble that gave St. Pius the ball at the Tigers’ 27-yard-line. But perhaps Lamar’s play of the season, Wilkerson logged his second interception with 1:32 to go, and the Tigers’ offense converted a first down on four plays to milk the rest of the clock for their eighth state title since 2011.
“He’s an extremely special player,” Lamar coach Jared Beshore said. “He’s only a sophomore. He can make plays for us up on the edge. He runs, he hits, he makes plays in the secondary. He’s a phenomenal player, and we have a lot of young guys who have stepped up for us. That’s why I think our team clicked so well this year. We had a great mix of leadership and youth that would step in and make plays.”
Wilkerson finished the season with 108 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He made seven interceptions total.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Dec. 20 will be based on performances from Dec. 7-Dec. 12.
