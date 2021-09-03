MARSHFIELD, Mo. – It only took one week for the Cassville Wildcats to experience the extreme highs and extreme lows of the football season.
One week after shutting out Mount Vernon in its season opener, the Wildcats found themselves on the other end of a shutout on Friday, losing to the Marshfield Blue Jays 35-0 in a Big 8 Conference crossover game.
“We knew we’d have some growing pains this year,” said Cassville coach Lance Parnell. “We didn’t play very disciplined tonight. We didn’t really execute on either side of the ball.”
The Wildcats (1-1) struggled to get anything going on offense in the first half, accumulating only six first downs and crossing over midfield just once with five minutes left before halftime.
Meanwhile, Marshfield’s 6-foot-5 junior quarterback Bryant Bull was putting on a clinic.
Bull completed 19 passes on 23 attempts for 266 yards and a touchdown. Bull also ran for four other touchdowns and led the Blue Jay running attack with 97 yards on eight rushes.
“I believe he’s as good a quarterback as there is in Southwest Missouri,” said Marshfield coach Cody Bull. “It’s hard to say good things about him sometimes because I’m also his dad, but he had some throws available tonight. We’ve got a good group of skill players.”
Marshfield (1-1) scored on its opening drive on a first down-and-10 from the Cassville 43. Bull mishandled the snap, picked it up, and motored down the Blue Jay sideline for the score.
Cassville junior defensive back Jake Anthonysz forced one of the few mistakes by Bull by collecting a leaping, touchdown-saving interception with 3:17 left in the first quarter, but the pick on the doorstep meant the Wildcats took over on their 1. The Wildcats drove the ball to midfield before being forced to punt with 1:54 remaining before halftime.
Bull scored on touchdown runs of 9 and 3 yards before the break giving the Blue Jays a 21-0 lead at halftime.
“We didn’t prepare as well this week as I felt like we did last week, and that’s on me,” said Parnell. “We dug ourselves some holes and had some self-inflicted wounds at times. We had the chance to get off the field a few times and we didn’t.”
In the second half Bull hit tight end Tyler Young with a 19-yard scoring pass to go ahead 28-0, and the Marshfield quarterback ran in another score from seven yards out to go ahead 35-0 with 6:18 left in the third quarter.
“We definitely have a lot of room for growth,” said Parnell. “At this point we are just looking to try to get better every day and every week.”
Cassville was led by Cutter Hicks with 66 yards on 10 carries and Bryson Jacobson with 65 yards on 14 carries.
