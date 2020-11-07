CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Senior Alex Baker threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers, and the Carl Junction defense dominated Hillcrest 43-6 Friday night at Bulldog Stadium in a Class 4 District 5 semifinal game.
But Bulldogs coach Doug Buckmaster knows that he will need more from his players as they take to the road against the one-seed West Plains next Friday for the district championship. The Zizzers (9-1) beat McDonald County 35-2.
“We won with the turbo-clock tonight, we won with the turbo-clock last week and we did a lot of good things, don’t get me wrong,” Buckmaster said, referring to the running clock that happens when one team leads by 35 points or more in the second half.
“But we haven’t played at the level we need to play, especially when we played at a lot higher level against a very, very good COC. We played at a higher level in our conference play, especially on the defensive side of the ball than what we have these two weeks, with some individuals. These individuals are going to have to raise their game back to where it needs to be so we can be successful at West Plains and down the road.”
This game started off with a big play by Hillcrest sophomore running back Dante Sample, who ran for 58 yards on the Hornets' first play. But Hillcrest couldn't capitalize, turning the ball over on downs at the Carl Junction 24-yard-line.
Carl Junction’s offense exploded for two scores in 32 seconds near the end of the first quarter.
First the Bulldogs went on an eight-play, 83-yard drive, capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass from Baker to senior Noah Southern for a 7-0 lead with 3:49 left in the first quarter.
Carl Junction then recovered what Buckmaster called the “sky kick,” a kickoff aimed at a spot in the field where there are no receivers, stealing the possession from the Hornets.
Two plays later, Baker hooked up with senior Drew Patterson for a 19-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 3:17 left in the first quarter.
Hillcrest seemed ready to respond, going on an 12-play drive that had the Hornets with fourth down on Carl Junction’s 2-yard-line. The Hornets couldn’t push the ball over as their quarterback Jeremiah Cochran was tackled for an 11-yard loss on an attempted trick play to give the ball back to the Bulldogs.
Baker connected with Drew Beyer for an 89-yard touchdown pass and the two-point conversion was good to put the Bulldogs up 22-0 in the second quarter.
On Hillcrest’s next drive, the Bulldogs’ Jack Colgin intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Hornets' 11.
On the next play, Baker connected with Cole Stewart for an 11-yard touchdown and a 29-0 lead.
Carl Junction took advantage of another Hillcrest miscue and blocked a punt to take over at Hillcrest’s 13. Baker only needed two plays this time to find running back Brady Sims for an eight-yard pass and a 36-0 lead.
Hillcrest’s next drive started inauspiciously with a fumbled snap and a nine-yard loss on the first play, pushing the Hornets back to their 14. But from there, the Hornets drove 86 yards in nine plays for Sample's four-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds left in the half.
Buckmaster decided at the half that Carl Junction needed to establish the running game, so Sims and Baker went to work on the ground on an eight-play, 60-yard drive for the Bulldogs final touchdown on Sims' six-yard run.
